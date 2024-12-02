High School Senior Dies After 'Sudden Medical Event' During Ice Hockey Game





A New York high school hockey player died after losing consciousness during a game, authorities said. Nassau County Police on Long Island confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that a 17-year-old boy died on Saturday, November 30, after passing out during a break during a hockey game at the Oyster Bay Skating Center. The Sharks Elite Youth Hockey team confirmed this on Facebook after on Sunday, Dec. 1, that the player who died was defenseman Connor Kasin, a senior at nearby Massapequa High School. According to police, people at the match began performing CPR on Kasin after he passed out, and paramedics and police quickly arrived on the scene. Kasin was then taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead. The city of Oyster Bay's skate center.

Google Maps

A letter to Massapequa High School students and parents said Kasin “experienced a sudden medical event” that caused him to lose consciousness. News 12 Long Island. “It is with heavy hearts that the Sharks share the sudden passing of 18U defenseman Connor Kasin. Please keep the Kasin family in your thoughts and prayers,” the team wrote in its Facebook post on Sunday. “Connor was a beloved member of our school community, known for his kindness, positivity, enthusiasm and big smile,” Massapequa Public Schools Superintendent William Brennan wrote in a statement, per local outlet. Greater Long Island. “He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be deeply felt by all of us.” Nassau County police have not said what caused the teen's death, and the nature of his medical emergency has not been made public. Police also noted that while the investigation is ongoing, “there is no suspicion of criminality.” According to Greater Long Island, Kasin played in a charity game for his high school team, which was held in honor of Sabrina Navaetta, a 19-year-old graduate of nearby Syosset High School who died in a car crash in Delaware in 2023. , according to the Delaware News Magazine. The Long Island youth hockey organization PAL Ice Hockey wrote this in another statement Facebook: “Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the Kasin family, Connors teammates, coaches and classmates from the LI Sharks and Massapequa Chiefs. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this unimaginable time.” “May Connor #37 rest in eternal peace,” the organization added. Massapequa High School added in its statement that Kasin's passing “is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we extend our deepest condolences to Connors' family and friends,” News 12 reported. The high school also said they would provide guidance and support on Sunday “for students and families close to Connor,” including his hockey teammates.

