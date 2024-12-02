Lake Charles will host the Louisiana Cricket State Championship for the first time





LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Cricket is the world's second favorite sport and in Southwest Louisiana it is growing and becoming more well-known in our communities. The T20 Louisiana State Cricket Championship was hosted for the first time in Lake Charles. After a great season, Lake Charles Cricket Club played in the championship at the City of Lake Charles Cricket Field at the Enos Derbonne Sports Complex. The Lake Charles Cricket Club remained undefeated in the Louisiana Cricket Association this season. After matches in the play-offs, they were able to play against the KPK Cricket Club in the final at the Lake Charles cricket ground. The club started in 2015 and has grown since then. It's a great pleasure. A lot of work has gone into from all the community partners and everyone in the club has contributed from day one and it's exciting to see. This is the first time the facility has organized something in such a grand manner, with all the officials present and everyone present, said club founder Khaja Moinuddin. Compete for a championship in a league that currently features nine teams from across the state. The City of Lake Charles partnered with the Lake Charles Cricket Club, the Calcasieu Police Jury and Ward 3 Recreation supplied the land for the field. Mayor Nic Hunter was instrumental in bringing a cricket field to Lake Charles. He says the cost of making future updates available on the field is estimated at about $100,000. This was a partnership. A true public-private partnership. “There was some private money coming to the table, as well as the city and Ward 3 Recreation, so we were thrilled to be a part of it and to see the state championship here in Lake Charles is truly an honor,” Hunter said. Nimesh Zaver was on the Visit of Lake Charles board of directors at the time the field was completed. To bring the sport to Lake Charles, Moinuddin had contacted me and asked, 'I'm interested in doing a cricket ground and I was surprised like I thought, okay, that would be great because we wanted to make sure that we brought the sport here locally,” Zaver said. . For more information on how to become a member, click HERE. Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

