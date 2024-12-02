The unrest at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club continues, as does the brawl on the Luxe Listings court

Another summarized the evening this way: They checked the boxes, sent it to the new board and out of there. They showed zero respect. Three factions were in line for elections: the old guard, a grassroots group called Members For Kooyong, and a Kooyong 2050 ticket backed by Steve Wooda former CEO of Tennis Australia, who was separately elected unopposed as the new president. Three newcomers were chosen: Brian Cooney of Woods ticket and Fiona Hansen And Jacqueline TullocH of the Members For Kooyong alliance. They join three former board members who were not eligible for re-election, vice president Rowena Cole, Sally Peers And Sarah Sheer. CBD reached out to outgoing President OLoughlin for comment, but did not hear back.

When the shine disappears

At CBD we love an old-fashioned break-up. We reserve extra love for the breakups that come with a hit reality TV show, a celebrity jewelry store, luxury real estate, and multimillion-dollar legal battles between former friends. Scenes like this are regularly seen in Luxury Advertisements. Pictured are buyer's agent Simon Cohen (left) and real estate agent Gavin Rubinstein. That is the state of the bitter separation between James Kennedy And Ben Scotttwo old friends from Cranbrook private boys' school in Sydney (where else?). The two were the brains behind Amazon Prime Videos Luxury offersthe glossy program that follows a group of real estate agents working (or should we say working?) in Sydney's luxury real estate market. Kennedy, CEO of Kennedy Watches & Jewellery, known for its sponsorship of the Victoria Racing Club and the AFL, was taken to court by his former friend earlier this year.

A key to Scott's claim is that Kennedy secretly used the TV show for occasional product placement for Rolex and Patek Philippe watches that his company sells. James Kennedy Credit: Nic Walker Scott also claims that Kennedy breached his fiduciary duties as co-director of their production company, Kentel Australasia, by making a deal with Amazon that undervalued the show, and deprived them of ownership rights to the series. Luxury offers. The pair came up with the idea for a reality show about real estate agents after Kennedy watched Scott's reality show Meet the Hockers, with which he created and co-produced Kyle Sandilands. They initially spoke to Network Ten about the show. But according to Scott's statement of claim, Kennedy went behind his back and signed a deal with Amazon, which gave the creators a lump sum of $30,000 and $15,000 per episode and gave the global behemoth all rights to the show.

Scott is seeking just compensation for Kennedy's alleged breach of his fiduciary duties, and for any profits he made from product placement. We still have a long and costly legal battle ahead before we even get to the scheduled 10-day trial. The case returned to the NSW Supreme Court on Friday for a hearing before the Justice Department François Kunz. He noted that Kennedy's team was flagrantly late in the discovery and ordered them to disclose documents to the other side. The defendants also agreed to release some of Scott's emails on their server. Kennedy has filed a defense statement denying the claims and claiming that he and another former employee had legal rights to the program and intellectual property. CBD contacted Kennedy for comment. Meanwhile, prosecutors are trying to obtain details of marketing agreements that watchmakers, including Rolex, had with Kennedy. Because Patek Philippe does not have an Australian office, Scott's legal team will have to go to a Swiss court to have them sued, putting a European spin on the story.