2024 Big 12 Football Championship Ticket Information





The Big 12 Conference will allocate 8,500 tickets to each participating institution for the 2024 championship game. Iowa State's ticket allocation for the championship game will be distributed as follows: Cyclone Club Donors and Football Season Ticket Holders (6,600 tickets) Iowa State Students & Band (1,300 tickets) (special student section ticket) Family/guests of participating student-athlete (480 tickets) Coaches and support staff Families (120 tickets) Due to limited availability, only Cyclone Club members and football season ticket holders are eligible to request 2024 Big 12 Championship game tickets. All tickets are based on availability and requesting tickets does NOT guarantee performance. Limits and prices for ticket requests: Clyde Williams Society members ($1 million+) up to 12 tickets

Director Level ($15,000) up to 8 tickets

Victory Level ($7,500) for up to 4 tickets

Captains Level ($3,750) up to 4 tickets

Gold Level ($1,500) for up to 4 tickets

Cardinal level ($750) up to 4 tickets

States and Century levels ($300, $100) up to 4 tickets

Non-donor season ticket holders maximum 2 tickets Tickets cost $375, $320, $265, $190 or $115 each. All tickets are based on availability at your requested time. All requests will be granted by the 2024 Cyclone Club, with tier and priority points awarded within the appropriate tier. Tickets may be placed in the next available price range, based on availability. Click here to view ticket locations for championship games. How to apply for tickets

Cyclone Club members and season ticket holders can now apply for tickets by logging into your “My Cyclone Athletics Account” and click the 'Big 12 FB Championship' link at the top of your account home page. Seating for the Big 12 Championship game is NOT determined at the time of application; locations are assigned based on Cyclone Club membership level and priority within that level. If you are not a Cyclone Club donor, your tickets will be determined after all Cyclone Club priority orders have been fulfilled. Tickets may be placed in the next available price range, based on availability. The deadline to place ticket requests for the 2024 Big 12 Championship and guarantee priority seating based on your membership level is Monday, December 2 at 1 p.m. No payment is due at the time of your application. The “fee total” will be added to the payment plan to be chosen on the payment screen. Once the performance has been determined, your credit card will be charged the price of the tickets plus the total amount. Please note that we cannot guarantee the processing of a ticket request until Tuesday, December 3 at 12:00 noon. An email will be sent on or before Tuesday, December 3 at noon to notify you whether or not we can fulfill your request. If your request cannot be fulfilled, your credit card will not be charged. Mobile ticket delivery ONLY: The Big 12 Conference uses it because of the quick turnaround time mobile ticket delivery to your phone via the SeatGeek app. Please note that printed tickets are not distributed and there is no option to receive printed tickets. To attend you must be able to use a mobile ticket. More detailed information about accessing your mobile tickets will be shared as they become available. Information about parking, hotel and fan events: Fans unable to purchase tickets through Iowa State's limited allocation can gain access to Big 12 Football Championship game tickets by click here.

Parking passes: Pre-reserved parking spaces pass directly through the AT&T Stadium click here.

Pre-reserved parking spaces pass directly through the AT&T Stadium click here. Travel packages: Due to the short turnaround time, the Iowa State Athletics Department and Alumni Association will NOT be offering travel packages for fans.

