Adelaide International tennis 2025: dates, players, tickets, how to watch the tournament





The popular Adelaide International will return in 2025 as part of the Australian tennis summer. A mix of top international talent and local favorites will be in action during the six-day tournament at The Drive. The sports news takes you through the most important details. MORE:Who are the highest ranked Australian tennis players? When is the Adelaide International 2025? Dates, schedule The Adelaide International starts on Monday January 6and done Saturday January 11. Both the women's and men's finals will be played on Saturday. Where is the Adelaide International played? The tournament will be held on theMemorial Drive Tennis Clubknown as 'The Drive'. It is adjacent to Adelaide Oval, located north of the city's CBD. Considered the home of South Australian tennis, the venue features a 5,000 seat capacity center court, along with the 'Sunken Showcourt' and several outdoor courts. What events will be played at the Adelaide International? WTA500 Adelaide will host a WTA 500 event, the third highest level of tournament after a grand slam and WTA 1000. There will be a strong field of 32 players to compete for the singles crown. Jelena Ostapenko is the reigning champion, with past winners including Ash Barty and Iga Swiatek. ATP250 There will also be a fourth-tier men's tournament at the Brisbane International, with 28 players set to compete in the main draw. Jiri Lehecka took the final edition, marking his first career ATP title. Other notable past winners include Gael Monfils and Jannik Sinner. Adelaide International field, players Women's field singles Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbara Krejcikova has confirmed her participation in Adelaide. She is signed by fellow top 10 players Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula. The full WTA field will be announced soon. Field men's singles Felix Auger-Aliassime will headline the men's singles at The Drive. Local favorite and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis will also be in action, alongside Americans Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda. The full ATP field will be confirmed in the coming weeks. How to watch Adelaide International: TV channel, live stream During the 2025 australian summer for tennis rights holders, theNine networkwill show the tournament in Australia. Specific broadcast details have yet to be confirmed, although select sessions will be shown on the network's secondary channels, aka 9Go! or 9Avg. Fans will likely also be able to stream the action for free on 9Now or via paid subscription service Stan Sport. How to buy tickets for Adelaide International? Tickets for Adelaide International are currently available viaTicketmaster. Reserved seating tickets start at $10 for adults. Australian 2025 tennis summer schedule Date Event Location December 27 – January 5 United Cup Perth, Sydney December 29 – January 5 Brisbane International Brisbane December 29 – January 4 Canberra International Canberra Jan. 6-Jan. 11 Adelaide International Adelaide Jan. 6-Jan. 11 Hobart International Hobart Jan. 6-Jan. 11 AustralianOpen qualifying Melbourne Jan. 12-Jan. 26 Australian Open Melbourne

