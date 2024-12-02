New York teen dies after collapsing during hockey game

MASSAPEQUA, NY — A Long Island community is mourning the sudden death of a high school hockey player.

Connor Kasin, a senior at Massapequa High School, was playing with the varsity team at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage on Saturday evening when he lost consciousness on the ice during a break, according to Nassau County police.

People at the game administered CPR until first responders arrived. Kasin was taken to hospital, but he did not survive.

Police said it is unclear what caused the 17-year-old's death and that an investigation is ongoing.

'He was every coach's dream'

Friends said Kasin was everything you could want personally and as a teammate.

“He was every coach's dream. You coach him and he loved the game. You miss someone. You miss someone very special,” said Jeff Tempone, coach of Kasin's travel team, the Long Island Sharks. “Probably in the best shape on the team, as far as physically, and he was just a great kid, a very coachable kid, always encouraging his teammates on the bench.

“It was devastating. He's a 17-year-old boy, he has his whole life ahead of him,” Tempone added.

Adding to the devastation, Kasin was participating in a charity game in honor of Syosset High School graduate Sabrina Navaretta, who died in a car accident last year. The foundation raises scholarship money in her name and provides support to grieving parents of deceased children.

John and Mara Navaretta spoke about Kasin's death, saying in part:

“Our family extends our condolences to Connor's family, teammates, friends and the community. We know the heartbreak you are all going through and we will be there for you.

“There are no words to convey our heartbreak as last night was supposed to be a fun night. The community came together to celebrate Sabrina's life and our family's dedication to helping with college scholarships, dog rescues and assisting grieving parents.

“We would like the Kasin family to know our commitment to you. Connor was there to play for Sabrina and our family is here for you.

“Please take time to grieve and be kind to yourself because the waves of grief can knock you down. John and I are here for you when you're ready.

“Sending you love and strength in the days and weeks ahead. Embrace the love of community and know that you are not alone.”

Massapequa High School to provide grief counselors

In a letter to high school teachers, staff and parents, Massapequa Public Schools Superintendent William Brennan said:

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved Massapequa High School students, Connor Kasin. Connor was a much-loved member of our school community, known for his friendliness, positivity, enthusiasm and big smile. He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be deeply felt by all of us.

“Our hearts are heavy as we join Connor's family and friends in grieving at this incredibly difficult time. We understand that this loss can bring up many emotions, and we want to reassure you that support is available. Our school counseling teams are here to provide emotional support for students, staff and families. We encourage anyone who feels they need help to contact their school.

“As we go through this difficult time, we kindly ask that you keep Connor's family in your thoughts and prayers, and respectfully respect their privacy as they cope with this immeasurable loss.

“Please know that we are committed to supporting each other during this challenging time. Together we will honor Connor's memory and provide care to those who mourn.”

Administration officials added that grief counselors will be available to students and families throughout the week.

Kasin's high school coaches said in a statement: “Connor was and always will be one of the most hardworking, dedicated and spirited players. Our bench will feel empty without Connor.”

Nassau County Executive, NY Islanders offer condolences

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of 12th grade student Connor Kasin, who sadly passed away during a charity hockey game in Bethpage. My deepest condolences to the entire Massapequa community, especially Connor's loved ones, friends and teammates,” says Nassau. County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Messages of support on social media included the New York Islanders, who said in part: “Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Connor Kasin, a beloved member of the Massapequa and Long Island hockey community.”

Flags were also lowered in Kasin's memory at the Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center.

“He was a great teammate and a great kid and it's a reflection of his family,” Tempone said. “My heart breaks for his father and mother. I couldn't imagine it.

“The hockey community is very special. It is small, but very powerful,” he added.

