Sports
New York teen dies after collapsing during hockey game
MASSAPEQUA, NY — A Long Island community is mourning the sudden death of a high school hockey player.
Connor Kasin, a senior at Massapequa High School, was playing with the varsity team at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage on Saturday evening when he lost consciousness on the ice during a break, according to Nassau County police.
People at the game administered CPR until first responders arrived. Kasin was taken to hospital, but he did not survive.
Police said it is unclear what caused the 17-year-old's death and that an investigation is ongoing.
'He was every coach's dream'
Friends said Kasin was everything you could want personally and as a teammate.
“He was every coach's dream. You coach him and he loved the game. You miss someone. You miss someone very special,” said Jeff Tempone, coach of Kasin's travel team, the Long Island Sharks. “Probably in the best shape on the team, as far as physically, and he was just a great kid, a very coachable kid, always encouraging his teammates on the bench.
“It was devastating. He's a 17-year-old boy, he has his whole life ahead of him,” Tempone added.
Adding to the devastation, Kasin was participating in a charity game in honor of Syosset High School graduate Sabrina Navaretta, who died in a car accident last year. The foundation raises scholarship money in her name and provides support to grieving parents of deceased children.
John and Mara Navaretta spoke about Kasin's death, saying in part:
“Our family extends our condolences to Connor's family, teammates, friends and the community. We know the heartbreak you are all going through and we will be there for you.
“There are no words to convey our heartbreak as last night was supposed to be a fun night. The community came together to celebrate Sabrina's life and our family's dedication to helping with college scholarships, dog rescues and assisting grieving parents.
“We would like the Kasin family to know our commitment to you. Connor was there to play for Sabrina and our family is here for you.
“Please take time to grieve and be kind to yourself because the waves of grief can knock you down. John and I are here for you when you're ready.
“Sending you love and strength in the days and weeks ahead. Embrace the love of community and know that you are not alone.”
Massapequa High School to provide grief counselors
In a letter to high school teachers, staff and parents, Massapequa Public Schools Superintendent William Brennan said:
“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved Massapequa High School students, Connor Kasin. Connor was a much-loved member of our school community, known for his friendliness, positivity, enthusiasm and big smile. He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be deeply felt by all of us.
“Our hearts are heavy as we join Connor's family and friends in grieving at this incredibly difficult time. We understand that this loss can bring up many emotions, and we want to reassure you that support is available. Our school counseling teams are here to provide emotional support for students, staff and families. We encourage anyone who feels they need help to contact their school.
“As we go through this difficult time, we kindly ask that you keep Connor's family in your thoughts and prayers, and respectfully respect their privacy as they cope with this immeasurable loss.
“Please know that we are committed to supporting each other during this challenging time. Together we will honor Connor's memory and provide care to those who mourn.”
Administration officials added that grief counselors will be available to students and families throughout the week.
Kasin's high school coaches said in a statement: “Connor was and always will be one of the most hardworking, dedicated and spirited players. Our bench will feel empty without Connor.”
Nassau County Executive, NY Islanders offer condolences
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of 12th grade student Connor Kasin, who sadly passed away during a charity hockey game in Bethpage. My deepest condolences to the entire Massapequa community, especially Connor's loved ones, friends and teammates,” says Nassau. County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.
Messages of support on social media included the New York Islanders, who said in part: “Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Connor Kasin, a beloved member of the Massapequa and Long Island hockey community.”
Flags were also lowered in Kasin's memory at the Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center.
“He was a great teammate and a great kid and it's a reflection of his family,” Tempone said. “My heart breaks for his father and mother. I couldn't imagine it.
“The hockey community is very special. It is small, but very powerful,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/long-island-teen-death-hockey-game/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crypto Investors Who Could Land in the Trump White House
- Temple University
- Israel Hezbollah: Returning home to the ruins of Lebanon
- Imran Khan's health concerns: Pakistan: PTI calls for full access to Imran Khan amid health, security concerns
- New Zealand suspends poultry exports after finding avian influenza at egg farm
- National Police Public Relations Digital Traces Praise Jokowi, Not Prabowo, Netizens: Who Is Really the President?
- Tigers Squad Release vs QLD
- Magician Penn Jillette: “I really enjoyed working with Trump. Now I'm on his hate list » | Ents & Arts News
- PM Modi to visit Haryana on December 9 and launch Pradhan Mantri Bima Sakhi Yojana: Haryana CM
- Rebels say they have entered Syria's second largest city
- New York teen dies after collapsing during hockey game
- Who is Kash Patel, the Trump loyalist hired to run the FBI? | Donald Trump News