– Temple University has hired KC Keeler as the new head coach of the Temple football program. A championship-winning head coach who has successfully built winning programs at multiple levels of college football, Keeler brings a track record of effective recruiting in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and elite-level coaching to the Owls program.

“Coach Keeler has a track record of evaluating, recruiting and developing student-athletes into championship-level young men,” said Arthur Johnson, vice president/Debbie and Stanley Lefkowitz ’65, athletics director. “His leadership, experience and the culture he is creating within programs are exactly what Temple Football needs as we look to return to the forefront of the competitive college football landscape. We are ecstatic to have KC, his wife Janice and his entire family to welcome Temple.”

“Coach Keeler is a proven winner, but just as importantly, he is a proven program builder. That is exactly what he did at both the University of Delaware and Sam Houston State University,” said John Fry, president of Temple University. “He also led the Bearkats through a seamless transition from the FCS to the FBS, where his teams continually rose to challenge. Coach Keeler is the perfect leader to help us navigate the rapidly changing landscape of college football and position Temple to compete for the conference championships and playing in bowl games. This is a great day for Temple University.”

Keeler was named one of the 150 Greatest College Coaches of All Time by ESPN's Blue Ribbon panel in 2019 and was most recently head coach at Sam Houston, where he compiled a 97-39 record during his 11 years at the helm. The Bearkats advanced to the Football Championship playoffs six times and went a perfect 10-0 during the 2020 season to capture an FCS national title.

Additionally, Keeler led the Bearkats through their successful transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision as part of Conference USA, where they earned bowl eligibility this year with a 9-3 record, narrowly missing an appearance in the C-USA title game.

“I am beyond excited to become Temple University's next head football coach,” said Keeler. “I would like to thank Arthur Johnson and President John Fry for this incredible opportunity. Their shared vision and enthusiasm to make this program great again is infectious. I look forward to getting to work bringing that vision to fruition for the Cherry and the White. It fits perfectly and it feels great to come home again!”

Keeler's experience also includes coaching stints at Rowan University (1993-2001) and the University of Delaware (2002-2012), where he led the Blue Hens to three FCS national championship games, winning the 2003 title. Throughout his career, Keeler has earned several prestigious coaching awards, including the Eddie Robinson Award as FCS Coach of the Year in 2016.

In his distinguished coaching career, Keeler has amassed 271 career wins, making him the second-winningest active college coach and the 21st-winningest college coach of all time. His teams have appeared in 17 NCAA postseason playoff appearances, 11 conference championships and have played in nine national championship games at all levels.

Keeler made history as the only coach to win national titles at two different FCS institutions, having claimed championships at both Sam Houston (2020) and Delaware (2003). He was also the fifth fastest coach to reach 250 wins in college football history.

Keeler's achievements extend beyond his team's successes on the field. He is known for developing NFL talent, including Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and 2018 second-round pick PJ Hall, and for mentoring 77 All-America players. His ability to cultivate academic excellence has also been a hallmark of his career, with 22 student-athletes achieving national or district Academic All-America honors under his tutelage.

In addition to his success as a coach, Keeler has been involved in numerous community service initiatives. He and his wife Janice have raised nearly $1 million as part of the One Campaign for the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware, and he has been recognized by the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation for his commitment to helping others.

Originally from Emmaus, Pennsylvania, Keeler graduated from the University of Delaware, where he played linebacker for the Blue Hens. He and his wife Janice have two children, Kate and Jackson, and are the proud grandparents of Gannon, Isla and Calla.

WHAT DO THEY SAY ABOUT COACH KEELER…

“I am so grateful for my time at KC. I quickly learned about his approach to putting people first and transformational leadership. He gave me the opportunity to grow as a young coach and set me on my way .I will be forever grateful for my opportunity to coach for him. I look forward to seeing where he takes the program at Temple!”

-Dan Lanning, head football coach, University of Oregon

“KC will be a tremendous addition to Temple. His recruiting skills are among the best in the country. His success at Delaware and what he has accomplished at Sam Houston State make him one of the best coaches in the country.”

-Andy Talley, former Villanova football coach; College Football Hall of Fame Induced (2020)

“Coach Keeler took a chance on me 20 years ago and I'll never forget it. I couldn't be more excited for him and his family. If you're an Owls fan, I'd be excited. He's a winner everywhere he goes been.”

-Joe Flacco, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts; Super Bowl XLVII MVP

“Coach Keeler is a great fit and looks great for the Owls! They will be competing for championships in no time! Every program he has been in, he has turned the program around. He is a great leader and always surrounds himself with great coaches. I can't wait to see this happen! Congratulations Temple, you got your man!”

-Mike Adams, 16-year NFL veteran; Captain of the 2003 Delaware National Championship team

“Bearkat Football is very blessed to have a Hall of Fame coach like KC have such a positive impact on our program. I want to thank Coach Keeler for what he has done for our football program and our athletic department. I am so proud of all the successes that our program has achieved on the field, in the classroom and in the community under his leadership. He has worked hard to embrace and improve our environment for student-athletes in the football program. I believe we have worked very well together through it all the changes we are going through over the years and have developed a strong professional leadership group and personal friendship. I am very pleased that KC and Janice will have the opportunity to be closer to their family and home.”

-Bobby Williams, Director of Athletics, Sam Houston