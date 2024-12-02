Broncos look to keep momentum going in 'Monday Night Football' tilt with Browns





High stakes on a national stage. That's what the Broncos (7-5) will face when they host the Cleveland Browns (3-8) for a prime-time matchup. As the regular season approaches its final weeks, Denver is in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the Broncos know they have to keep piling up wins. “Right now we can't drop anything because we have everything under control,” tight end Adam Trautman said. “We all know how important this match is for us.” With a win, the Broncos' playoff chances will increase to 73.6 percent, according to Next Gen Stats. A loss, however, would drop Denver's postseason chances to 46.5 percent. The 27 percentage point swing is the largest in the AFC in Week 13. As Denver looks to earn its third straight win and its fifth win in seven weeks, there may be no better environment than “Monday Night Football.” The Broncos will host a full stadium for a “Monday Night Football” game for the first time since 2018, and they will look to leave the field and enter their bye week with an eighth win. Here, then, are the questions that will decide whether the Broncos can pull off a prime-time victory over Cleveland: WILL DENVER'S OFFENSE LIMIT REIGNING AFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK MYLES GARRETT? Every week there's another Star Pass Rusher to worry about. Last week, the Broncos found a way to contain Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and prevent him from taking a sack. Myles Garrett will be the next challenge on Monday night. “They are both elite at their positions,” Head Coach Sean Payton said of Crosby and Garrett. “They're both Pro Bowl, All-Pro type players who can take over a game. We have a lot of respect for those guys. It forces you to have a really good plan for them. That requires a little bit more work, a little more calories during the evening meetings, but it is necessary.” The former first overall pick and reigning Defensive Player of the Year has recorded seven consecutive double-digit sack seasons, and he currently ranks third in the NFL with Denver's Nik Bonitto with ten sacks. Garrett is coming off the heels of a three-sack performance against the Steelers, and he earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the performance. He is the only player with multiple three-sack games this year, and he ranks second in the NFL with 58 quarterback pressures. If the Broncos want to find success on offense, quarterback Bo Nix and the offense must find a way to neutralize Garrett. Nix and the Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest sacks this season, and Nix has largely avoided negative plays during his rookie campaign. As he has avoided big losses, Nix has also found a way to make game-changing plays. He has recorded the third-most completions of at least 20 yards through Week 12, and his 8:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio leads all NFL quarterbacks since Week 10. “All I can concentrate on is the next match [and] the next opponent,” Nix said Friday.[The focus is on] what I can do to win [and] what I can do to help the team win. And right now it's just executing.” He has also built a strong bond with wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who leads all NFL receivers with 467 yards since Week 8. He has posted at least 70 receiving yards in each of the last five games and notched his third career multi-receiving touchdown. match in week 12. As the winner of the last three Rookie of the Week awards, Nix could look to Sutton to keep the strong play going. In doing so, Nix could become just the sixth starting quarterback to win each of his first two primetime starts.

