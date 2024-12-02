Teenager with a goal on tennis tour earns a place at American university





A Sunshine Coast student and promising tennis player has been awarded a prestigious four-year scholarship to a university in the United States. Juliet Santitto, who completed Year 12 at Sunshine Coast Grammar School this year, has accepted an offer to study at the University of Oregon. While other Year 12 graduates let off steam during Schoolies Week, Juliet secured a visa and prepared for a tournament in Melbourne. The 17-year-old will board a plane two days after Christmas to start university on January 5. It was quite nerve-wracking at first, but I got used to it. “I know this is what I really wanted and I know what to do,” she said. Juliet has been Queensland's best player in her age group for two years and has been Tennis Queensland's junior athlete of the year for two years in a row. Juliet sees the fair as a step towards making the international tour. She was part of the Grammars Tennis Excellence Program under head coach Clint Fyfe, but has been playing tennis since she was three. Do you like stories about people on the Sunshine Coast doing great things? Help us deliver more by signing up for our FREE daily news feed. All that is required is your email address at the bottom of this article. My brothers started playing when they were about ten and I was three and always went to their practices. “I always hit the ball against the wall,” she said. I have always loved the sport. I played soccer and football for a while, but I never enjoyed it as much as tennis.” Juliet has been working on a scholarship for the past few years. At first I wanted to go on tour straight away, but I realized I needed the training, just to mature a little better for two or three years, she said. A coach from the University of Oregon traveled to Australia to watch Juliet play and offered her a scholarship immediately after the game. She received offers from seven universities. “I really wanted to go to a good school and that's the University of Oregon,” she said. She plans to study psychology. Originally I wanted to do physiotherapy, but I started studying psychology in my last two years and I thought, I'm really enjoying this,” she said. “And it helps a bit with my training. She describes herself as an aggressive player and hopes the Oregon tennis program will help her develop more consistency in her game. As an aggressive player you go for it a little more and take the risks. But you have to make the right decisions. “I want to improve that a little bit,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunshinecoastnews.com.au/2024/12/02/teen-with-tennis-tour-goal-earns-us-uni-spot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos