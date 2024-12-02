Guinea: Dozens killed by falling in love during football match





Dozens of people have been killed in clashes during a football match in Guinea's second-largest city, N'zrkor, local media reported. Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah said a stampede during Sunday's event led to a number of casualties and called for calm. One doctor, who asked not to be named, told the AFP news agency that several bodies were “lined up” at the local hospital and that the morgue was full. Local media said police used tear gas after supporters of visiting team Lab threw stones at the referee in anger.

No official casualty figures have been given so far. “It all started with a disputed decision by the referee. Then fans stormed the pitch,” a witness told AFP. Videos and images on social media appear to show chaotic scenes outside the stadium, with large crowds trying to climb over walls and scores of bodies on the ground. The BBC has not been able to independently verify these videos. Regional authorities are working to “restore calm,” Prime Minister Bah said in a statement, adding that hospitals are helping the injured. Thousands of spectators were present when the crush occurred during a match between Guinean teams N'zrkor and Lab, local news website MediaGuinee reported. It said Sunday's match was part of a tournament in honor of President Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in a coup in September 2021. One of the worst massacres in Guinea's history also took place in a stadium. In 2009, 156 people were killed after troops opened fire during an opposition rally at a stadium in the capital Conakry. Many were shot, stabbed, beaten or crushed during a stampede as security forces fired tear gas and stormed the stadium. Dozens of women were also raped. Former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara was recently convicted up to 20 years in prison for crimes against humanity in connection with the massacre.

