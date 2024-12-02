Tennis, Oranges director Sean Pecknold

Cartoon brew spotlights animated shorts that have qualified for the 2025 Oscars.

In this episode we looked at Tennis, oranges by American filmmaker Sean Pecknold. The short earned its Oscars qualification by winning the Short Jury Prize at the New Hampshire Film Festival.

As a robot vacuum cleaner in a pandemic hospital gives up its repetitive task, Tennis, oranges follows this extraordinary protagonist as he travels to Chinatown in search of meaning. There, the vacuum befriends a rabbit trapped in its own repetition. Through this chance encounter, our robot character discovers a community and purpose beyond his programmed cleaning routines in this moving stop-motion film.

Cartoon concoction: Why did you choose rabbits to portray the very humane characters of the stories?

Sean Pecknold: I've always loved anthropomorphic stories. Watership down was one of my favorite books as a child, and also Redwall, Velvet Rabbit, Wind in the Willows, Roald Dahl, Narnia, etc. I think as my imagination was forming, I was drawn to the kinds of stories where there wasn't a big difference between a human character, an animal character, or a spiritual character, for that matter. For me, it allows for an expansion of reality so that the viewer can experience emotions in a new way and not be too distracted by the details or specificity of people.

I think in CG and stop-motion there can sometimes be an unavoidable uncanny valley where a human character's designs seem close, but not close enough. With anthropomorphic animals you don't necessarily have to fight that reality. This was also a way to simplify it and focus on something a little more forgiving, while still giving us enough expressive details to make you care.

Actually, the robot vacuum character in the original script was an anthropomorphic rabbit nurse who worked in the hospital, but that felt too real and too expensive, so I decided to simplify it to the vacuum. This made the animation process easier, but I also wanted to see how simple a main character could be and still create an emotional attachment. I think you can convey universal ideas if you use abstraction or put human emotions in a new context. This approach gives audiences the opportunity to connect with the film's themes in a fresh way.

What was it about this story or concept that appealed to you and made you want to direct the film?

When I first moved to Los Angeles, I felt quite displaced and alone. Fast forward a year, and I realized that what was missing from my life was a space to make films and build community! So I rented an old art gallery on Chung King Road in Chinatown. And I convinced Adi Goodrich, my wife and eventual production designer Tennis, Oranges, to accompany me there. We founded our creative studio Sing-Sing and worked most hours and days there for four years, slowly meeting more people on the streets.

In 2019 we left the studio and said goodbye to our friends on the street, two of whom we saw almost every day for four years. The street stayed with us and the idea of ​​making an animated short film there kept growing in our minds. Throughout the pandemic year of 2020, there was an overwhelming sense of sudden, large-scale loss. Although I had the script and storyboards ready by then, I felt the desire to make a film that explores the search for friendship, but also illustrates a sense of liberation or contentment for someone approaching their last moment. Additionally, we had recently created several musical films that relied on choreography to convey the story, and I was keen to extend this approach to animation that tells a story using only movement, sound and music. Although the pandemic has subsided, we are now in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, with people feeling more disconnected than ever. So this became something I wanted to explore more deeply.

What did you learn from the experience of making this film, production-wise, filmmaking-wise, creatively and about the subject matter?

I've learned to trust your original impulse to create something, even when it seems impossible. If you have a vision for something, and you really have to make it happen, you will figure out a way to make it happen, whether you have a million dollars or ten dollars. This could take six months, three years or ten years! But the most important thing is that you start and keep moving forward, always keeping in mind why you wanted to make the thing in the first place.

I've learned that our small studio (mainly myself and Adi and frequent collaborators) can create high quality work on a very independent scale. Funding for animated shorts is quite scarce in the US, so I ended up producing it myself, doing some of the animation, lighting, cinematography and all the post, which took a lot of time, but it kept costs down , and also helped keep the workflow clean and fast. We were very specific about how we spent the little money we had and made sure what we spent ended up on the screen. Next time I'll definitely try not to do all the rig removal myself.

Although it was a difficult journey making the film, I'm proud that we were able to learn lessons along the way, adapt when necessary, bring in new collaborators to keep it exciting, and ultimately finish a film where we were proud of. put into the world. It's reassuring to know that the independent film and animation communities will continue to make their films, regardless of their budget. This way we can show that you can make something special with less.

Can you describe how you developed your visual approach to the film? Why did you choose this style/technique?

I've worked in all styles of stop motion, from pixilation to claymation and multi-plane glass with paper dolls, but I'd always wanted to make a real 3D stop motion film with puppets. What makes stop motion special is that it has a timeless quality that I think connects with the viewer in a different way.

In terms of the visual look of the film, Adi and I had spent so many hours walking around Chung King Road and soaking up the visual inspiration there that we had a lot of inspiration. So it was more about how to translate the inspiration from real life into miniature form, what the colors would look like, what shape the architecture would take, etc. Adi developed the color palette, some inspired by real life, some from old photographs from the seventies. We always tried to find a balance between warm and cool colors and find harmony when those tones support each other.

For the photographic look of the film, I wanted to create a stop-motion look that felt more like live-action. Sometimes stop motion can deliberately draw your attention to the fact that everything is small, but I wanted to give the feeling that this world was as big as ours. So I developed a look of framing, lighting and depth of field that pushed it more towards the live-action sense of scale.