Sports
UK Wildcats News: Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Watch Edition
Well, the 2024 season has come to an end and like much of the season, the final game was a disappointment.
The Kentucky Wildcats just rolled over in a rivalry game against Louisville, ending the Cats' six-game winning streak in the rivalry and capping a 4-8 campaign in which they finished with just one conference win and none At home.
We could use a lot of space diagnosing the state of the program, what went wrong this season, and a variety of other topics, but we've already done a lot of that, and you'll likely see more in the very near future.
Here we look ahead to the transfer portal, where things are going to get wild, to say the least.
First of all, as I write this, no final portal decisions have been announced, but rumors are starting to spread, and Mark Stoops has already said that changes will happen.
Mark Stoops on Kentucky's roster:
Something has to change, and something will change. Every area needs to improve.
Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) November 30, 2024
We can reasonably expect Kentucky to be very active in the offensive line market and likely the defensive line market as well. Some reports suggest Kentucky will take a different approach than last year in pursuing starters on Group of Five teams, as opposed to backups at major programs.
That's a departure from last season's portal approach, which failed to deliver quality results.
We can also reasonably expect several current Cats to reach the portal. We've seen Barion Brown's name pop up a lot. While there's no guarantee Brown will reach the portal, there's a lot of smoke, so that's definitely worth paying attention to.
After such a disappointing season, it's fair to expect plenty of portal departures from this year's team. How many will be the key question, and which guys will make that jump?
The portal officially opens on December 9, a week from now, so this should be an interesting few weeks.
Tweet of the day
This Kentucky team is such a shell of its former self. Completely unrecognizable compared to the gritty, blue-collar teams of years past who did more with less.
Chris Visser (@ChrisFisher247) November 30, 2024
Hard to disagree with this.
Heads
Can Kentucky replicate South Carolina's blueprint? – Cat break
The Gamecocks bounced back from a tough 2023 season for a big year in 2024.
Stoops needs to fix the culture – KSR
Hopefully he realizes that trouble is coming his way.
Kentucky adds more questions with blowout loss to Louisville – Herald Leader
Kentucky could have gained some momentum heading into a big offseason.
Kentucky's offensive woes continue with loss to Louisville – Courier Journal
This was a brutal offense to watch all season.
Legendary St. Johns coach Carnesecca dies at 99 – ESPN
A legend in the college basketball world.
Andrew Luck becomes Stanford GM – Bleacher Report
An interesting move for the former Stanford and Colts QB.
Week 14 Winners and Losers – CBS Sports
Fans of CFP turmoil were winners.
Gus Malzahn leaves UCF to become Florida States OC – Yahoo
Malzahn's seat at UCF was warm, but this is interesting.
Mack Brown calls out UNC administration for handling of his firing – Sports Illustrated
The situation was not handled well at all.
