Exciting Matches Highlight the International Finals of Gold Coast Tennis | December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024

The Gold Coast Tennis International Finals saw exciting performances from some of Australia's best tennis talent Daria Saville (NSW) And [2] Matthew Dellavedova (NSW) emerges as champion after a strong week of competition.

In the women's singles final, top seed Daria Saville (NSW) showed her skill and determination and defeated Lizette Cabrera (QLD) in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(3). Saville's win marks her fifth ITF singles title and her most important to date, moving her up 14 places in the rankings to a live position of 106. This brings Saville's goal of breaking back into the top 100 even closer .

The second seed was achieved in the men's singles final Matthew Dellavedova (NSW) battle over Jason Kubler (QLD) in a hard-fought three-set match. After dropping the first set, Dellavedova found his rhythm to secure the title 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. After winning an M15 tournament in Pontevedra last month, this marks Dellavedova's fourth ITF singles title and another milestone in his promising career.

In men's doubles, second seed Josh Charlton (AUS) And Emile Hudd (GBR) claimed the ITF M25 Carrara title, beating the Japanese Shohei Okamura And Shinjiro Sumizawa in the final. This win marks Charlton's ninth ITF doubles title for 2024, further cementing his reputation as a doubles player to watch this year.

On the women's side, the Japanese combination of Hikaru Sato And Eri Shimizu secured the W75 Doubles title in a thrilling comeback, defeating Erina Hayashi And Kanako Morisaki 6-7, 6-3, 10-6 in a hard-fought final.

Tournament Director Ryan Kebblewhite praised the players and the event, stating: The Gold Coast Tennis International has once again highlighted the depth of talent in Australian tennis. Congratulations to Daria, Matthew and all the champions on their well-deserved victories.

As the Gold Coast Tennis International winds down, it marks the end of a successful run of professional tennis tournaments in south-east Queensland. This series of events has showcased incredible talent and given fans a glimpse of the excitement building towards Australia's summer of tennis.