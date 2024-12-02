Virat Kohli takes on Jasprit Bumrah in intense nets. Look | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the pink ball test against Australia in Adelaide from December 6. The Indian star was spotted playing Jasprit Bumrah in an intense net session on the sidelines of the warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

In a viral video, Bumrah was seen bowling at full intensity, while Kohli showcased his form with a rock-solid defense, looking calm and confident at the crease. Both players played a key role in India's victory in the first Test in Perth, with Bumrah claiming eight wickets and Kohli smashing an unbeaten century.

Talking about the match, fast bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana produced an impressive performance to claim 4-44 as India bowled out the Prime Minister's XI for 240 in 43.2 overs during the pink ball warm-up match at the Manuka Oval on Sunday. .

The two-day tour match, reduced to 46 overs per side after the first day was washed out by rain, saw India opt to bowl first.

Young batsman Sam Konstas stood out with an excellent 90-ball century, piling pressure on out-of-form Australian Marnus Labuschagne and debutant opener Nathan McSweeney, who were struggling in Perth.

However, Rana's devastating spell, which included four wickets in six balls, left the Prime Minister's XI 10 runs short of 250 points.

Early breakthroughs from Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep had already set the tone, with opener Matthew Renshaw going to second slip for just five and Jayden Goodwin trailing to the keeper, leaving the PM XI at 22/2 in 5.5 overs .

Stay updated with the latest news from IPL Auction 2025, including the latest selections of all 10 teams MI, CSK, RCB, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH and LSG. Don't miss the latest updates on our Live Cricket Score page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-australia/virat-kohli-takes-on-jasprit-bumrah-in-high-intensity-nets-watch/articleshow/115866083.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos