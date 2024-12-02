'Everyone loves him' – Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer pay tribute to Juan Martin del Potro in emotional farewell





Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both paid tribute to Juan Martin del Potro during an emotional farewell match for the Argentine in Buenos Aires. Del Potro, the 2009 US Open champion, retired from the sport in 2022 after years of injury problems. But he still had one last match left in him, playing against Djokovic in an exhibition entitled The Last Challenge in a packed Parque Roca stadium. Del Potro was in tears several times during the match, including during a long embrace with Djokovic at the end. Djokovic also struggled to hold back tears as Del Potro received a standing ovation and placed his iconic bandana over the net. “Like everyone here in this stadium, I am very emotional today,” Djokovic said. “I'm also grateful that I can play with my friend, with a great person and a great player, but also with a great rival. It's a very special day for me too. “I don't know a person who doesn't love Juan Martin del Potro. Everyone loves him very much. I come from a country that has a culture with those values, that defines a person by how he behaves and the professionalism he has, but it is always important to have respect and to feel that life in the eyes, in the heart, in the soul. “Juan Martin is an example to all of us, and his greatest victory in life is that he is a wonderful person.” Del Potro reached third in the world rankings in 2018, but his time at the top of the game has been plagued by injuries. His best moments were on display during the farewell match, including his medal wins at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and the 2016 Davis Cup title. There was also a video tribute with messages from Federer, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils. “I know this will be a very special moment for you,” Federer said. Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro visibly emotional Image credits: Getty Images “You were a very special player and person to the tennis world, and I hope this is a beautiful moment, a moment of celebration, and not a sad moment. We all have to take that next step in life, and I believe that the best for you is yet to come, Juan Martin. “I hope the people of Argentina celebrate with you and that you have a special moment with Novak. I wish I could be with you, but I want you to know that I am thinking of you now, and I wish you all the best .” best. “It was a real honor and pleasure to play against you and spend time with you off the field. I wish you all the best and I'm sure we'll see each other soon.” Stream the Australian Open 2025 live and on-demand discovery+

