



In the Notre Dame football 1912 opener, a junior receiver named Knut Rockne helped the Irish to a 116-7 win over St. Viator College en route to setting the school scoring record of 48.6 points, a match that still stands. The team that has come closest to challenging that goal in the 112 years since? The 2024 ND squad that ranked 110th in scoring offense (18.5 ppg) after a 16-14 home loss to Northern Illinois on September 7 and now finds itself ranked fourth nationally (39.8) after a 49-35 closeout of USC in Los Angeles on Saturday, the highest scoring (both teams combined) in the 95-game rivalry. More relevant to where the Irish (11-1) go from here: They find themselves at No. 4 in both the AP and coaches rankings on Sunday, with the resulting set coming from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. . EST. (ESPN). The final rankings and playoff pairings for the first-ever 12-team version of the CFP will be announced Sunday during a four-hour gabfest on ESPN beginning at noon EST.

In between are the nine conference championship games on Friday and Saturday, six of which have the chance to determine ND's final ranking, playoff seeding and/or first-round playoff opponent, the Big Ten (Oregon vs. . Penn State), SEC (Oregon vs. Penn State). Georgia vs. Texas), ACC (SMU vs. Clemson), Big 12 (Arizona State vs. Iowa State), Mountain West (Boise State vs. UNLV) and American Athletic (Army vs. Tulane). Oregon (12-0) is the unanimous No. 1 seed in the AP poll this week, followed by Texas (11-1), Penn State (11-1) and the Irish. The Nittany Lions are just five points ahead of ND (1,378-1,373), the smallest margin between two teams in the Top 25. That foreshadows how lively the debate could be by the CFP committee when considering those two teams, which have Purdue and USC as common opponents. Meanwhile, Georgia (10-2), an eight-overtime survivor Friday night against Georgia Tech, is fifth in the AP poll, followed by Tennessee (10-2), Ohio State (10-2), SMU (11-1), Indiana (11-1), Boise State (11-1), Alabama (9-3) and Arizona State (10-2) round out the top 12. The four highest-ranked conference champions are seeded 1 through 4 and receive byes in the first round. That puts ND's highest possible seed at No. 5. And if the season were to end today, the Irish would be seeded sixth and host 11-seed Miami (10-2) at Notre Dame on Dec. 20 or 21 Stadium on December 20 or 21 in a first match. round game. Move up one spot and that opponent is tentatively Arizona State (10-2), with fourth-seeded Boise State (11-1) waiting in the wings in a quarterfinal in Glendale, Ariz. Wherever Notre Dame ends up, the elite defense kept the playoff dream alive until the offense could evolve. And the No. 1 defense in passing, No. 1 in takeaways, No. 3 in scoring defense and No. 10 in total defense has also had a hand in the offensive surge. Not only by providing extra ball possession and field positions, with eleven fumbles and seventeen interceptions, but also by scoring himself. The Irish and Tulane lead the nation in defensive TDs scored with six each. The offensive line has played a big role in Notre Dame scoring 478 points this season, 32 points shy of the school record. Correct tackle Aamil Wagnerfor example, place a Joe Alt-like film quality from Pro Football Focus against USC (90.1). The passing game, behind Duke transfer Riley Leonard, has risen from 129th among the 133 FBS teams the NCAA charts in pass efficiency to 39th. And the run game, behind Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price and Leonard, ranks 10th in rushing yards per game (224.8) and third in yards per carry on a school-record pace (6.3) and ranks fourth in rushing TDs with 43. First-year offensive coordinator Mike Denbrockhis third tour of duty as an assistant coach at Notre Dame, presided over the nation's No. 1 scoring offense at LSU last season. He knew the Irish had potential, but it would take patience and some growing pains to get there. And also resilience, even if that didn't happen right away. Leadership, head coach Marcus Vrijman said when asked what fueled the team's turnaround after the NIU loss. Great leadership from our captains, our players, our coaches. Believe. Trusted each other. In every game you play, you have a little bit of doubt. That's life. But you have to trust more than you know. That's what I told those guys. That's what they did. They put the work in and worked tirelessly. Our preparation went smoothly. That's hopefully one reason why we got the results we did.

