The next coach of Purdue Football should have an offensive background





WEST LAFAYETTE Pure footballhome of the Cradle of Quarterbacks. The Boilermakers program had an identity. Or at least a nice little marketable name and evidence to back it up. Purdue's best teams were highlighted by offensive innovation, including that of coach Ryan Walters. Purdue football coaching candidates:Who will Boilers pick to replace Ryan Walters? More:What did it cost Purdue to fire coach Ryan Walters after just two seasons? When Jeff Brohm left for Louisville, a move that was inevitable even if Purdue was able to delay that transition before the timing just became too perfect, Mike Bobinski and the Purdue athletic department moved away from what it is. Or rather, what it was. With the hiring of Walters, Purdue strayed from its identity and opted for a newcomer who made a name for himself as defensive coordinator, making Walters Purdue's first football head coaching hire with no previous head coaching experience since Leon Burtnett was promoted from the Boilermakers defensive coordinator to head coach after the 1981 season. Burtnett had a good season. Even won a Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was an otherwise unsuccessful run before he resigned in 1986. Certain things just fit. Wisconsin and running the football. Ohio State and wide receivers. Iowa and elite special teams. Michigan and defense. Purdue and passing. When Walters added Graham Harrell as offensive coordinator and fans were promised an Air Raid, it seemed that even with a head coach who brought a defensive background, things wouldn't deviate from Boilermakers football as we know it. Sixteen games later, Harrell was fired. And now that also applies to the head coach, who is only two seasons into a five-year contract. The decision to hire Walters backfired so badly that Purdue paid him more than $9 million not to coach the football team. And now the Boilermakers are in the same boat as they were in December 2022. Purdue can't afford to be wrong for the second time in two years. The wrong hire further derails the Purdues program. However, the right hiring can move the program forward. See Indiana (as much as that hurts Boilermaker fans). The right hire for Purdue will always be a coach with a history of offensive success. Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on X and Instagram @samueltking.

