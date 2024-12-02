Youth and experience are recognized at the Australian Tennis Awards | December 2, 2024 | All news | News and Features | News and events

Athletes of all ages and levels are nominated for the following categories, with the winners announced at the Australian Tennis Awards.

Melbourne, VIC, December 2, 2024 | Jackson Mansel

Australia's biggest stars, regardless of age and level, will be celebrated at the 2024 Australian Tennis Awards.

The awards will be presented on Monday, December 9 at the Palladium Ballroom in Melbourne, an evening highlighted by the presentation of the Newcombe Medal to Australia's leading elite tennis player and ambassador for the sport.

The following award categories recognize longevity and inclusivity within the game of tennis, making it a game for everyone.

Here are the finalists in four award categories, honoring players of all ages and levels.

Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Ava Beck (Vic): The 16-year-old experienced a clear rise in 2024. Beck was ranked 717 in the ITF girls rankings last September and has since rocketed into the top 100 in the space of 15 months. The Victorian won three ITF junior titles this season, in Mornington, Canberra and Miki. She ended her year by representing Australia at the Junior Billie Jean King Cup. Emerson Jones (Qld): The Queenslander went from strength to strength in 2024. Jones was a two-time Grand Slam girls' singles finalist and became the first Australian since Jelena Dokic in 1998 to become ITF junior girls' world No. 1. The 16-year-old also reigned supreme on the junior circuit in the World Junior Tennis Finals. At the professional level, Jones won her first ITF title in Sydney last month. Maya Joint (Qld):Joint had a season to remember, starting at world No. 684 before rising as high as world No. 110 in October. The 18-year-old, the second highest-ranked teenager in the world after Mirra Andreeva, is excelling at a pace that is beyond her years. A highlight of Joints' season was winning her first Grand Slam main draw at the US Open. Renée Alame (NSW): The 15-year-old continued her upward trajectory this season and now boasts a high ranking in both the ITF junior singles and doubles. Within the top 100 in both categories, the Sydneysider won four titles in both disciplines in 2024. She also made her junior Grand Slam debut at Melbourne Park, reaching the second round of singles and third round of doubles.

Female Junior Athlete of the Year 2023 Taylah Preston (WA) 2022 Taylah Preston (WA), Talia Gibson (WA) 2021 Taylah Preston (WA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Talia Gibson (WA) 2018 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2017 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2016 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2015 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2014 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2013 Ash Barty (Qld) 2012 Ash Barty (Qld) 2011 Ash Barty (Qld) 2010 Ash Barty (Qld)

Male Junior Athlete of the Year

Cruz Hewitt (NSW): Cruz, the son of Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton, achieved many firsts this year. Hewitt made his junior main draw debut at the 2024 Australian Open, reaching the ITF boys top 100 for the first time. The 15-year-old won three junior titles, including the Oceania Closed Junior Championships, and was selected in the Australian Junior Davis Cup team.

Hayden Jones (Qld): The 18-year-old is a three-time finalist for this award and hopes to finally be crowned the winner. Jones' season was highlighted by breaking into the ITF Junior top 10, becoming the highest-ranked Australian boy since Alexei Popyrin in 2017. The 2024 Australian Open boys quarter-finalist won three ITF singles titles in Thailand and played in the World Junior Tennis Finals.

Jin Woodman (Vic): The 15-year-old announced himself as the new face of Australian wheelchair tennis in 2024 and reached new heights by winning 14 titles in boys' singles, quad singles and quad doubles. He peaked at No. 3 in the world in the ITF boys' singles rankings and reached the top 20 in quad singles. Woodman also represented Australia in the Boys' World Team Cup.

Male Junior Athlete of the Year 2023 Charlie Camus (ACT) 2022 Edward Winter (SA) 2021 Philip Sekulic (Qld) 2020 Not presented 2019 Rinky Hijikata (NSW) 2018 Rinky Hijikata (NSW) 2017 Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2016 Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2015 Omar Jasika (Vic) 2014 Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA) 2013 Nick Kyrgios (ACT) 2012 Luke Saville (SA) 2011 Luke Saville (SA) 2010 Bernard Tomic (Qld)

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Master

Glenn Busby (Vic): The 2011 winner of this award had another fantastic season on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour in singles and doubles. With a combined record of 47-1 across the two disciplines, the 67-year-old won both world championships in March. The world's No. 1 65+ singles player also led Australia to their third straight Britannia Cup.

Kerryn Cyprien (Qld): Cyprien had achieved success in all formats by 2024. The Queenslander, ranked in the top 10 for singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the over-55 category, won both World Doubles Championships in Mexico City. The 56-year-old represented Australia at the Maureen Connolly Cup in April, where she was selected for the eighth time.

Stephen Dans (TAS): Dance had one of its best seasons yet. The 69-year-old became world number 1 in the 65+ doubles for the first time in May after winning his third Masters Tour 1000 title of the year. Dance's all-round success also included ranking third in the world in singles and earned him a seventh appearance in Australia's Britannia Cup team.

MostExcellent 35+ tennis master 2023 Brandon Lee Moore (NSW) 2022 Jarrod Broadbent (Vic) 2021 Sue Willis (ACT) 2020 Not presented 2019 Pat Moloney (ACT) 2018 Peter Froelich (Qld) 2017 Ros pigeon (ACT) 2016 Leanne Swaysland (NSW) 2015 Bob Howes (Vic) 2014 Ros pigeon (ACT) 2013 Ros pigeon (ACT) 2012 Andrew Rae (Vic) 2011 Glenn Busby (Vic) 2010 Andrew Rae (Vic)

Most notable athlete with a disability