



Pickleball above 60,000 feet! Airline passengers take innovation to the next level: LOOK Photo: Instagram – Screengrab In recent years pickle has experienced rapid growth in popularity to become the fastest growing sport in the world. Pickleball, a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is known for being accessible, simple and appealing to all ages and fitness levels. The growing popularity of the game has prompted fans to take the game to unusual places. This time, two airline passengers were spotted enjoying the game in a plane flying above 60 feet! Obviously it won't be possible to set up a complete pickleball court on an airplane and so two passengers have come up with a 'desktop pickleball' or mini pickleball setup, which allows you to play on a normal table. But while traveling, the tray would be attached to the airplane seat. With a small size paddle and a track, the passengers had a great time during their travel time. Watch the viral video here. You can freely take a real pickleball paddle on the plane by following the airline's restrictions. By using protective covers and having the paddle as part of your carry-on luggage, you will reach your destination safely and without damage. Pickleball isn't just limited to outdoor courts, however; it also thrives indoors in ingenious spaces. Innovative entrepreneurs are transforming vacant warehouses, former churches and other unorthodox locations into vibrant pickleball destination locations. In addition to being practiced on an airplane, the sport is also practiced at the airport. Other unusual places are prisons, cruise ships, during weddings etc. Stay up to date with the latest Pickleball news, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, tips and inspiration you won't find anywhere else. Your ultimate destination for all things pickleball, where the community comes together for news, opinions and the sport sweeping the world. Follow us @pickleballnow_ on Instagram and be part of the community!

