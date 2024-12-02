Dozens killed after stampede during Guinea football match | Football news





At least 56 people died in the southeastern city after rival fans stormed the pitch following a controversial referee decision.

The government says at least 56 people have been killed after violent clashes during a football match led to a stampede in Guinea's second-largest city, N'Zerekore. Protests out of dissatisfaction with the referees' decisions led to the throwing of stones by supporters, resulting in a fatal stampede during Sunday's match, said the government statement on Monday, published as a news ticker on national television. Hospital services estimate the provisional death toll at 56. Violence broke out on Sunday afternoon during a match in NZerekore, home to 200,000 people, where rival fans stormed the field after a controversial decision by the referee, news site Guineenews reported. Earlier, health officials quoted by the AFP news agency estimated the death toll at dozens. There are bodies lined up in the hospital as far as the eye can see, the doctor said. Others lie on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full. Guinean Prime Minister Bah Oury condemned the violence and urged calm in a statement posted on X on Sunday. He said the government would issue a release once it gathered all the information. Police station on fire The clashes started after supporters of the visiting team, Labe, threw stones at the pitch in anger over a call from the referee, prompting police to deploy tear gas, according to local news site Mediaguinee. Later, angry protesters also vandalized and set fire to the NZerekore police station, Guineenews reported. It all started with a disputed decision by the referee. Then fans invaded the field, a witness told AFP. According to Mediaguinee, the match was part of a tournament organized in honor of Guinea's military leader Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup and installed himself as president. Such tournaments have become common in the West African country as Doumbouya faces a potential run in next year's presidential elections. Guinea's National Alliance for Alternative and Democracy (ANAD), a coalition of opposition parties, condemned the tournament, calling it an attempt to promote Doumbouya's illegal and inappropriate candidacy. Doumbouya seized power by force in September 2021 and overthrew the government of President Alpha Conde, who had put the then-colonel in charge of an elite force tasked with protecting the head of state from such coups. Under international pressure, Doumbouya pledged to return power to a civilian government by the end of 2024, but has since made it clear he will not do so. The military leader exceptionally promoted himself to the rank of lieutenant general in January and to the rank of army general last month. Doumbouya has led a sustained crackdown on dissent, with many opposition leaders arrested, put on trial or forced into exile. A transitional charter drawn up by military rulers shortly after the coup stated that no member of the military could stand as a candidate in national or local elections. But Doumbouya's supporters have recently expressed support for his candidacy in the presidential elections. At the end of September, authorities indicated that elections would be held in 2025 to restore constitutional order. Doumbouya is one of several officers who have seized power in West Africa since 2020, along with military leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

