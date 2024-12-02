Sports
The University of Houston football season ends for BYU; 2 players are ejected after a fight breaks out in the end zone
PROVO, Utah — Jake Retzlaff ran for two touchdowns and threw for 167 yards to lead No. 19 BYU to a 30-18 victory over Houston on Saturday night.
LJ Martin added 87 yards on 22 carries on the season and Chase Roberts had three catches for 76 yards. BYU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 19 CFP) forced four turnovers, including two late in the fourth quarter, and snapped a two-game losing streak.
Despite the win, BYU will not play in the conference championship game. Iowa State and Arizona State meet Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.
“We were close to being in a conference championship game,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “The guys are thirsty for it and they're hungry for it. … We have some goals that I think we can achieve. We're so close now.”
The Cougars will likely go to a bowl game next after having a winning season for the third time in the last five years. It's a major milestone for a team that won five games and failed to qualify for a bowl a season ago.
“This is my first bowl game, so I'm really excited about it,” Martin said. “It just feels good to win. You never want to be on the losing side.”
Zeon Chriss threw for 156 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead Houston (4-8, 3-6), which ended the season with three straight losses.
“I thought we played extremely hard,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said. “When you play the No. 19 team in the country, you have to play smart the whole game and we didn't do that the whole time.”
Houston scored its first offensive touchdown in three games when Chriss scored on a three-yard keeper late in the first quarter. BYU answered when Talan Alfrey grabbed a subsequent onside kick and raced 58 yards untouched to even the score.
BYU took a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter when Sione Moa went off the tackle and scored on a six-yard run. Retzlaff threw a 52-yard pass to Roberts and then scored one play later on a 13-yard QB keeper to extend the Cougars' lead to 21-10 with nine seconds left before halftime.
Chriss cut the deficit to 24-18 on a 1-yard keeper with 8:34 remaining. Houston had a chance to go ahead after forcing a three-and-out, but Jack Kelly stripped the ball from Chris on a fourth down sack. Blake Mangelson recovered the ball at the Houston 18.
Retzlaff scored on a 7-yard run with 2:52 left to seal the victory.
“We were able to lock in a little more and execute what was called,” defensive end Logan Lutui said.
Houston cornerback AJ Haulcy and BYU receiver Darius Lassiter were both ejected after a scuffle in the end zone that occurred after Retzlaff's second touchdown run.
Takeaways
Houston: A promising offensive start quickly disappeared in the final three quarters. Houston forced three turnovers but couldn't move the chains or take care of the ball well enough to seriously threaten BYU.
BYU: For the first time this season, BYU lost three fumbles in a game. The unusual series of turnovers, coupled with numerous failed passes, led to the Cougars' late withdrawal from Houston.
Deception is counterproductive
Houston got into trouble early after a few trick plays failed.
BYU's opening drive ended in a fumble when Martin and Keelan Marion collided on a handoff and the ball soared into the hands of Carlos Allen. The junior nose guard rumbled 57 yards to the BYU 14. Houston immediately turned the ball back to BYU when Tyler Batty picked off a pass from receiver Joseph Manjack IV.
“When we have opportunities to score, we have to score and take advantage of them, but we didn't do that,” Fritz said.
Houston later opted to attempt an onside kick after Chriss' first TD run. The ball went straight to Alfrey and he raced the other way for BYU's first touchdown. It provided a moment of redemption for Alfrey, who let the ball bounce off his leg on an onside kick against Arizona State a week earlier, leading to a recovery for the Sun Devils.
“It just makes sense for him to be the one to take the ball and go the other way for a touchdown,” Sitake said. “I like that these guys will work hard and try to find ways to get better. There has never been a lack of effort.”
Survey implications
BYU will likely move up a spot or two in the upcoming AP Top 25 Poll.
Next
Houston's season is over.
BYU will wait to learn the destination of the bowl game.
Copyright 2024 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc13.com/post/university-houston-football-season-ends-byu-2-players-ejected-after-fight-breaks-end-zone/15609817/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK house prices rise at fastest pace in almost two years | house price
- North Carolina Football Coaching Search 2024: Candidates, Hot Board, Names to Watch from Top UNC Insiders
- “Huge Potential” – Ripple Suddenly Braced for XRP ETF Quake After Price Explodes to Rival Bitcoin and Ethereum
- BRICS tariffs: Kremlin says Trump's threat will backfire
- The new era of Crickets begins as the all-powerful Jay Shah takes over the reins
- Vaccines can end HIV – African governments need to lead development
- Vladimir Putin will visit India in early 2025 following the official invitation of Prime Minister Modis: Kremlin | News from India
- Pure joy as Australia shakes up the group standings with an epic turnaround
- Turkish president calls for overhaul of UN Security Council
- Elon Musk attacks Britain. Former Prime Ministers build ties
- How 'war games' can equip Britain's frontline troops with weapons amid supply chain disruptions | political news
- Jeep India is official drive partner of Tennis Premier League Season 6