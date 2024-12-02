The University of Houston football season ends for BYU; 2 players are ejected after a fight breaks out in the end zone

PROVO, Utah — Jake Retzlaff ran for two touchdowns and threw for 167 yards to lead No. 19 BYU to a 30-18 victory over Houston on Saturday night.

LJ Martin added 87 yards on 22 carries on the season and Chase Roberts had three catches for 76 yards. BYU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 19 CFP) forced four turnovers, including two late in the fourth quarter, and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Despite the win, BYU will not play in the conference championship game. Iowa State and Arizona State meet Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game.

“We were close to being in a conference championship game,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “The guys are thirsty for it and they're hungry for it. … We have some goals that I think we can achieve. We're so close now.”

The Cougars will likely go to a bowl game next after having a winning season for the third time in the last five years. It's a major milestone for a team that won five games and failed to qualify for a bowl a season ago.

“This is my first bowl game, so I'm really excited about it,” Martin said. “It just feels good to win. You never want to be on the losing side.”

Zeon Chriss threw for 156 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead Houston (4-8, 3-6), which ended the season with three straight losses.

“I thought we played extremely hard,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said. “When you play the No. 19 team in the country, you have to play smart the whole game and we didn't do that the whole time.”

Houston scored its first offensive touchdown in three games when Chriss scored on a three-yard keeper late in the first quarter. BYU answered when Talan Alfrey grabbed a subsequent onside kick and raced 58 yards untouched to even the score.

BYU took a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter when Sione Moa went off the tackle and scored on a six-yard run. Retzlaff threw a 52-yard pass to Roberts and then scored one play later on a 13-yard QB keeper to extend the Cougars' lead to 21-10 with nine seconds left before halftime.

Chriss cut the deficit to 24-18 on a 1-yard keeper with 8:34 remaining. Houston had a chance to go ahead after forcing a three-and-out, but Jack Kelly stripped the ball from Chris on a fourth down sack. Blake Mangelson recovered the ball at the Houston 18.

Retzlaff scored on a 7-yard run with 2:52 left to seal the victory.

“We were able to lock in a little more and execute what was called,” defensive end Logan Lutui said.

Houston cornerback AJ Haulcy and BYU receiver Darius Lassiter were both ejected after a scuffle in the end zone that occurred after Retzlaff's second touchdown run.

Takeaways

Houston: A promising offensive start quickly disappeared in the final three quarters. Houston forced three turnovers but couldn't move the chains or take care of the ball well enough to seriously threaten BYU.

BYU: For the first time this season, BYU lost three fumbles in a game. The unusual series of turnovers, coupled with numerous failed passes, led to the Cougars' late withdrawal from Houston.

Deception is counterproductive

Houston got into trouble early after a few trick plays failed.

BYU's opening drive ended in a fumble when Martin and Keelan Marion collided on a handoff and the ball soared into the hands of Carlos Allen. The junior nose guard rumbled 57 yards to the BYU 14. Houston immediately turned the ball back to BYU when Tyler Batty picked off a pass from receiver Joseph Manjack IV.

“When we have opportunities to score, we have to score and take advantage of them, but we didn't do that,” Fritz said.

Houston later opted to attempt an onside kick after Chriss' first TD run. The ball went straight to Alfrey and he raced the other way for BYU's first touchdown. It provided a moment of redemption for Alfrey, who let the ball bounce off his leg on an onside kick against Arizona State a week earlier, leading to a recovery for the Sun Devils.

“It just makes sense for him to be the one to take the ball and go the other way for a touchdown,” Sitake said. “I like that these guys will work hard and try to find ways to get better. There has never been a lack of effort.”

Survey implications

BYU will likely move up a spot or two in the upcoming AP Top 25 Poll.

Next

Houston's season is over.

BYU will wait to learn the destination of the bowl game.