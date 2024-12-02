Pure joy as Australia shakes up the group standings with an epic turnaround





The race to qualify for Stage 2 of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2024, presented by CHINA TELECOM, is heating up, with Australia's 8-7 comeback win over the USA adding extra spice to the Group standings 1. On the receiving end of the 8-0 defeat inflicted on Day 1 by China, Australia knew a response on Day 2 was imperative to keep the dream alive, but early signs did not paint an encouraging picture for the team from Down Under . Seeing the first three matches slip away, Australia soon found themselves in an even tighter corner as Tiffany Ke Constantina beat Psihogios 2-1 (11-9, 8-11, 11-6) to take the US to a healthy 1 -5 sent. pipe. But remarkably, that's when the Australian comeback train came into action, with Nicholas Lum putting three games past Xiangjing Zhang (11-5, 11-8, 11-3) before taking the next men's doubles 2-1 to level the score to yield 6-6. With the tide turning against them, Sally Moyland and Tiffany Ke dug deep to save two match points in game 14. But the day would ultimately belong to Australia as Constantina Psihogios and Jian Fang Lay stuck the landing in the 15th, prompting to wild festive scenes. of the team. I think it started with the coach. He told me that you just go into that game and don't think too much about the team's score, and I think that really helped my mentality. I played very well and didn't feel much pressure. Everything is possible, we just have to stay in the moment and play for every point, every set. Today we were 1-5 down and we managed to win the match, so anything is possible in this format. No matter what position we are in, tomorrow we just have to stay focused, trust our preparation and fight. Nicholas Lum FOLLOW TOURNAMENT ACTION There was drama early in the exchange between Romania and Singapore as the latter side threatened a major upset against the European team in Group 3. Singapore took a match in the opening doubles match and earned two more matches in the next singles match, as Zeng Jian delivered a stunning effort to beat Bernadette Szocs (11-9, 9-11, 11-8) to level the match score. at 3-3. However, the Romanian team soon put all doubts to rest as Eduard Ionescu saw off Izaac Quek's opposition (11-5, 11-9, 12-10) before Romania added the men's doubles to the tally to complete an 8-3 draw. win. I am very happy with my performance in singles and doubles. The singles were tough. We've played a lot together, sometimes he wins, sometimes I win, so I knew it was going to be difficult, even though it was 3-0. All sets were evenly matched and to be honest I am very happy with our doubles win. We haven't played together much in the past month, but as you can see we are still in good shape. Eduard Ionescu Defending champions China continued their perfect start to the week in Chengdu, recording their second consecutive 8-0 win with a flawless performance against India. Meanwhile, South Korea reached the top of Group 3 after an impressive 8-1 win over Chinese Taipei.

