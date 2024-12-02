The new era of Crickets begins as the all-powerful Jay Shah takes over the reins

Jay Shah is the new ICC chairman (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brace yourselves as a new era of cricket, with emotions ranging from fear to excitement swirling in the air, has begun.

Jay Shah has left his all-powerful position at the Board of Control for Cricket in India to head international cricket. He began his new role as chairman of the governing body on December 1 and his term will run until the end of 2027. The chairman's term of office changed from a maximum of three two-year terms to two terms of three years each. At 36 years old, Shah is the youngest ever chairman of the International Cricket Council.

It's a role that has been in the works for years. Considering the inevitability and underscoring his weight, Shah was elected unopposed, meaning the usual election scandals and politics were absent this year.

There are several major cricketing issues going on at the moment, but the ICC board is somewhat paralyzed amid the wait for Shah to take over. The status of the Champions Trophy is dominating the headlines in the latest row between bitter rivals India and Pakistan, who are hosting their first ICC event since 1996.

Since India is not traveling to Pakistan on government orders, the board will almost certainly agree on a hybrid model with the UAE, which would host India matches and the knockout stages.

With just over two months until the tournament starts, the situation has dragged on and things are looking bad for the governing body, where strong leadership is seemingly lacking.

It is learned that there was little movement on key issues at the last meeting in October to underline the deadlock of the administration before a shake-up was expected under Shah. An investigation into the finances of the T20 World Cup relating to the US leg is still ongoing.

Jay Shah celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory this year (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via … [+] Getty images) ICC via Getty Images

There is intrigue about how the board will function under his leadership. Those who are skeptical fear that Shah, whose father Amit Shah is India's home minister and nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-hand man, will be merely a mouthpiece for India.

The heavily bespectacled Shah, with slicked-back hair atop his round face making him easy to spot, has not been shy about publicly demonstrating his inner fanboy. In unusual scenes for a director, a giddy Shah took center stage for India during their T20 World Cup title celebrations.

Putting nationalism aside may seem difficult for Shah, who takes on a role that is ostensibly independent. But there is acceptance – or perhaps even resignation – that India will have an iron grip on governance, whoever sits in the chairman's chair.

Critics of outgoing chairman Greg Barclay, a pragmatic New Zealander, believed his role was limited to conciliation rather than agenda setting. When he stepped into the seat in 2020, with India's support to topple Singapore's Imran Khwaja, he was dubbed a 'compromise candidate' and it was a label that proved difficult to shake.

Jay Shah and Greg Barclay at the T20 World Cup. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Getty Images

Shah will not be a lame duck and will rule with an iron fist. While there is understandable skepticism, Shah will have the pull to make things happen. Those who have dealt with him have privately praised his willingness to participate in discussions and there is hope that he can create a board, largely made up of 12 full cricket members, that often explodes over self-interest.

Shah has said all the right things in public so far, seeking an inclusive approach by promising to spread the sport beyond its traditional turf and develop women's cricket. The 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where cricket will make its return to the Olympics after 128 years, will be the signature event for the sport this decade.

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and strive to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before,” Shah said in a press statement. “We are also at a pivotal moment when it comes to the coexistence of multiple formats and accelerating the growth of the women's game.”

While much has been made of the functioning of the ICC board, amid the never-ending clamor for constitutional reforms, Shah will be a mover and shaker as cricket enters a new realm.

It is unlikely that it will be a quiet office.