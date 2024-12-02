North Carolina Football Coaching Search 2024: Candidates, Hot Board, Names to Watch from Top UNC Insiders

After North Carolina football lost to Duke for the first time since 2018 on September 28, rumors began about Mack Brown's job security as North Carolina football coach. Brown is a North Carolina icon with a 282-150-1 all-time record over two stints at the university, but North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced on Nov. 26 that Brown would not be back next season if head coach . The next North Carolina football coach will take over from a legend who won more than 65% of his games over 16 seasons with the Tar Heels.

Will UNC look for a coach with head coaching experience, as it did when it brought Brown back in 2019? Could there be a young, up-and-coming coordinator who will emerge in North Carolina's football coaching search?

Top Football Coaching Candidates in North Carolina

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. Six Georgia assistant coaches under Kirby Smart have left to become head coaches, most notably Dan Lanning, who coached the nation's No. 1 team after 13 weeks. Lanning has led Oregon to an 11-0 start in his third season as the Ducks head coach and Schumann followed a similar trajectory as Lanning.

Lanning was a graduate assistant at Alabama and linebackers coach at Georgia before becoming the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator. Schumann also was a graduate assistant for Nick Saban and linebackers coach for Smart before becoming Georgia's defensive coordinator. Schumann took over as defensive coordinator after Lanning became head coach at Oregon and after seeing how quickly Lanning took the Oregon program to the next level, North Carolina could see something similar in Schumann's potential. Georgia ranked seventh in defensive rating last year and fifth the season before in Schumann's first two years as Georgia's defensive coordinator.

