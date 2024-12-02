Johns Hopkins University – Assistant Coach, Women's Tennis







Assistant Women's Tennis Coach

Department of Athletics and Recreation

Temporary, seasonal, exempt, employed, appointment of administrative staff

Department: Athletics / Department: Homewood Student Affairs Hopkins Athletics is a multi-division department with 22 programs competing at the NCAA DIII level and two programs (men's and women's lacrosse) competing at the NCAA Division I level (BIG 10 Conference). The department also hosts a variety of robust recreational activities, such as club sports, intramural activities and fitness programs. The Hopkins Athletics department strives to be innovative and progressive Assistant Women's Tennis Coach. The position must be executed in the context of a premier athletics department at Johns Hopkins University, Hopkins encourages inquiries from candidates who value professional and personal development and who will actively contribute to a culture of diversity and inclusion within both the department and the university setting. Hopkins Student Affairs is committed to hiring and supporting professional development colleagues who: are aligned; demonstrate a commitment to inclusion; sharing a keen understanding of the importance of our identity as a diverse community of learners; stand ready to contribute to our efforts to support student learning and provide robust leadership development and community engagement opportunities; and can contribute to our efforts to promote connections between students and the sense of belonging within our university. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES Training, development, coaching and teaching on the field

Assist the head coach in the development and organization of trips, including meal planning

Assist in coordinating on-campus recruiting visits for potential clients

Exhibit strong communication and leadership skills and build and maintain positive relationships with student-athletes, faculty and staff

Understand the role of intercollegiate athletics in a highly competitive academic environment and assist student-athletes in achieving exceptionally high athletic and academic goals

Enforce and ensure compliance with university policies, conference policies, and NCAA rules and regulations

Handle other responsibilities as assigned QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates who will contribute to the cultural and ethnic diversity of our university are encouraged to apply

Preferably a bachelor's degree

Experience coaching and recruiting at a top academic institution preferred

Must have the ability to work nights, weekends and holidays

Travel is also required. A valid driver's license and the ability to drive a vehicle are required.

All candidates must be able to lift and move equipment and supplies weighing up to 50 pounds KEY RELATIONSHIPS: The Assistant Coach is under the direct supervision of the Head Coach. This position has significant interactions with faculty and staff, students, alumni, and other external constituencies. APPLICATION: To apply for the position, please contact head coach Michael Herman ([email protected]) with your motivation letter and CV. PHYSICAL EXERCISE/ WORKING ENVIRONMENT: General office, sports facility and campus environment. The position requires work outdoors and in inclement weather. Position involves sitting, although frequent movement is necessary. Walking, standing, bending, twisting, and occasionally lifting up to 50 pounds in coaching and training situations is required. Computer use involving repetitive motions and/or wrist movements is required. The position will be a temporary, fiscal year appointment requiring regular evening and weekend work throughout the year, with dates to be determined by a supervisor. Johns Hopkins does not discriminate in its educational programs or employment on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, religion, national origin, age, marital status, genetic information, or military or veteran status. JHU is an equal opportunity employer and operates in accordance with federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination. JHU complies with Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in an institution's educational programs and activities. Questions regarding Title IX may be referred to the JHU Title IX Coordinator or to the federal Office of Civil Rights. JHU is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, people with disabilities and veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information about the university, visit our website: www.jhu.edu. Send all CVs and cover letters to [email protected] – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wearecollegetennis.com/2024/12/02/johns-hopkins-university-assistant-coach-womens-tennis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos