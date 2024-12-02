15 gifts everyone in the family will use





1 PatPat Christmas family matching pajamas Matching pajamas look cute in photos and immediately alert the fam: This is a day like no other! A range of cozy pajamas makes a fun and practical gift that they can enjoy for years to come (or at least until the little ones outgrow theirs). 2 Holiday Time 4-Piece Gingerbread Measuring Spoon Set Made of Glazed Stoneware Baking together is one of the sweetest and tastiest things to do during the fun season. Add a recipe with these festive tools to make the gift even more special. Advertisement – Continue reading below 3 Samsung 65-inch Class Q60DB QLED 4K Smart TV A brand new large screen provides a bright, beautifully colored viewing experience that rivals going to the cinema. And upgrading the living room is a gift for the whole family (one that's sure to encourage curling up with a favorite movie after dinner). 4 Bits and Pieces Jumbo puzzle tray of 1500 pieces with storage drawers Do you know a family that loves to crack open a good puzzle when everyone gets together for the holidays? Or talk about it, but haven't quite found the right inspiration yet? A custom-made table is useful for keeping the thousand-plus pieces organized while providing a dedicated place to get to work. Advertisement – Continue reading below 5 Fixtech 26 inch foldable women's bicycle with 7 gears The family that cycles together gets more time to connect and talk about what's going on in everyone's lives. A timeless two-wheeler is something they can pedal all year round, and a ride with the family when everyone is together for the holidays is a memory they will always cherish. Bonus: This folding style is a great benefit for small spaces. 6 MD Sports Indoor table tennis in official size How does an annual table tennis tournament sound? A competitive family will ultimately challenge each other all year long, but every clan can appreciate a regularly scheduled game that gives you bragging rights all year long. Advertisement – Continue reading below 7 Crayola Twistables Crayon Set A good art project has no age limit. Little ones will love doodling along with their grown-ups, and even the most skeptical adult will be lulled by the meditative act of creating something from nothing. This set includes paper and swivel pencils that will never force anyone to hunt for a pencil sharpener. No real vocal skills are required to enjoy a good karaoke part. It is a generation-long activity in which every family member can be involved. This portable set includes two wireless microphones and a Bluetooth speaker. Advertisement – Continue reading below 9 Harry Potter paperback box set Reading aloud brings the story to life for a group and is a warm and fuzzy way to end a day (or spend a gray afternoon). Featuring books one through seven, this box set allows an entire family to get lost in another universe for a while. 10 Pit Boss Copperhead vertical wood pellet smoker The grill master in your family doesn't need to be convinced that coming up with a new meal for the day is a good idea. after the big day. With this gift they can choose what they want: this machine smokes, barbecues, roasts and braises. Advertisement – Continue reading below 11 VANKYO Leisure 470 HD Mini Projector Turn an ordinary movie night into a real tradition by giving the gift of a projector. Any beloved holiday movie or family favorite series will feel extra special when viewed as 240 inches of entertainment in a wide open space. 12 LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Exotic Peacock Bird Toy Consider making it a regular family affair that one of the wrapped gifts is always a new LEGO puzzle. The brainteaser will involve the whole family (it's recommended for ages 7 and up) and get everyone out of their food coma and away from the couch for a while. Advertisement – Continue reading below 13 Madden NYC Aesthetic Expandable Soft Side Luggage Tropical post-holiday escape, anyone? Pack a brand new rollerboard and then announce to the family that it's time to grab sunscreen and a bathing suit! 14 Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker The family that always ends the evening with something sweet will make the most of this fizzy appliance that makes it easy to make milkshakes, mixups and more at home. Advertisement – Continue reading below 15 Mainstays black 2-piece frameset The end-of-year holidays are a natural moment to look back on the past twelve months. Printing a photo of a special memory and framing it in a chic find is a sweet gift that you can repeat every year and add to the collection every time. Leah Melby Clinton is a writer, editor and serious shopper who enjoys discovering new labels, describing the best ways to build a wardrobe and interviewing interesting people. Advertisement – Continue reading below Advertisement – Continue reading below Advertisement – Continue reading below

