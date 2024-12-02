Rupali Ganguly's New Year's Resolution 2025: Learn Table Tennis to Bond with Son

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, has shared her New Year's resolution for 2025: to learn table tennis to play with her son. Through Instagram stories during a family vacation in Goa, Rupali first revealed her determination to take up a sport.

She posted a video of her son playing table tennis and wrote: My New Year's resolution: learn table tennis. I have never been an athlete, not even in school, but this is something I want to learn and play with my son someday. It is also his second day at this #proudmom.

Rupali and her husband, Ashwin Verma, recently took a break from their busy schedules and headed to Goa with their son Rudransh. The vacation took place amid ongoing drama involving Rupalis' stepdaughter. Esha Verma . Ashwin shared pictures of the family during the flight and captioned them: Family time #familia #rupaliganguly #rudranshverma #ashwinverma #goa #vacation.

Rupali also re-shared these images on her Instagram stories. In one, she posed with Ashwin and Rudransh and captioned it with a simple #familia. Another humorous post highlighted their seats, teasing that Rudransh was not allowed to sit in the emergency row.

During the trip, Rupali subtly addressed her ongoing legal feud with stepdaughter Esha. On her Instagram Story, she shared a powerful comment that read: Learn to be okay with people who don't know your side of the story. You don't have to prove anything to anyone. The actress combined this message with Blackpink Lisa's hit Money.

As she embraces a new sport to bond with her son and takes on personal challenges, Rupalis fans are cheering her resilience and dedication to family.