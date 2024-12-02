Bangladesh ends series 3-0 – Cricket Ireland

DHAKA, Bangladesh – Ireland Women lost the third ODI with seven wickets despite improvements but will be hopeful for the upcoming T20I series.

For the second time in the ODI series, captain Gaby Lewis won the toss and again opted to bat first.

Ireland lost Sarah Forbes in the sixth over, but from there Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter worked hard to build a platform, with the pair making 48.

After Hunter was dismissed as LBW, Orla Prendergast tried to keep up the good work, with Lewis bringing up her fifty off 76 deliveries until she played on her own stumps.

Leah Paul played two remarkable cover drives after walking out, but her departure sharply changed Ireland's momentum.

Ireland's lower order fought impressively to get their side to 185, with Alana Dalzell and Arlene Kelly putting on a crucial stand of 33 for the seventh wicket, but would that be enough?

Just like in the second ODI, Prendergast took the first wicket. There also seemed to be an offer of turn and variable bounce for the spins that could extract these.

Bangladesh appeared to be cautious in their pursuit, knowing that one wicket on this pitch could quickly bring two or three.

Freya Sargent and Aimee Maguire in particular continued to ask questions, with Maguire eventually claiming 2-38.

However, Ireland Women will have to shift their focus to the upcoming T20I series starting on Thursday.

CONTEST SUMMARY

Bangladesh Women v Ireland Women, 3rd ODI, Mirpur, December 2, 2024

Ireland 185 (50 overs; G Lewis 52; F Khatun 3-43)

Bangladesh 186-3 (37.3 overs; S Supta 72; A Maguire 2-38)

Bangladesh wins by seven wickets

Scorecard link