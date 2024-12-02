College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction, Conference Championship Week Bracket

The fifth 2024 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, Tuesday, November 30, and things are sure to change after seven ranked teams lost last weekend. Before the CFP Committee releases the next rankings, I predict where the top 25 teams will land, along with the bracket.

Please note that these are my predictions, and mine alone. I look at head-to-head results, strength of schedule, games against ranked teams and more to help rank the teams as I think the CFP committee will. You can read the CFP Committee's official protocols here.

2024 College Football Playoffs Rankings Predictions: Fifth Top 25 Projections

These predictions apply from Sunday 1 December.

Oregon (12-0) LW: 1 Oregon will be No. 1 as long as it is undefeated. Texas (11-1) LW: 3 Texas won its highly anticipated rivalry matchup with Texas A&M, adding a quality win to its resume as it moved up to No. 2 Penn State (11-1) LW: 4 Penn State rises in the rankings this week after losing to Ohio State. Notre Dame (11-1) LW: 5 Notre Dame escaped USC and will likely host a first-round playoff game, potentially moving up to No. 5 when it's all said and done. Georgia (10-2) LW: 7 A win this week is a win in the eyes of the committee. Georgia is moving up thanks to winning the close game in a week where Miami and Ohio State lost. Tennessee (10-2) LW: 8 Tennessee secured a spot in the playoffs with a win over Vanderbilt. The Volunteers are in a great position to host a play-off match. Ohio State (10-2) LW: 2 Ohio State will still be in the playoffs even with its second loss due to wins over Penn State and Indiana. Those wins keep the Buckeyes above a pair of one-loss teams. SMU (11-1) LW: 9 SMU defeated Cal to enter the ACC Championship with just one loss. Indiana (11-1) LW: 10 Indiana trails SMU after beating a one-win Purdue team. Boise State (11-1) LW: 11 Boise State took care of business against Oregon State and will climb into the top 10. South Carolina (9-3) LW: 15 The The order of the rankings from numbers 12 to 14 will cause much discussion. South Carolina beat a No. 12 Clemson team last week, while other SEC teams defeated unranked opponents with three losses. However, teams like Alabama and Ole Miss defeated the Gamecocks head-to-head. As true as that may be, the committee already showed that infighting isn't the deciding factor when the Tide, Rebels, Bulldogs and Vols were all in the top 10 a few weeks ago. Clemson's win pushes the Gamecocks into the playoffs. Alabama (9-3) LW: 13 Alabama will be the first team to be ranked No. 12 this week, as it is ranked higher than any Big 12 team. The Tide needs one team to falter to make the playoffs. Ole Miss (9-3) LW: 14 Ole Miss is ranked 14th by committee and needs blowout conference championships to make the playoffs. Miami (FL) (10-2) LW: 6 Miami lost its second game of the season to Syracuse. The Hurricanes have fewer losses than teams ranked above them, but Miami has yet to beat a team currently ranked. The loss to Syracuse knocked Miami out of the ACC championship game and the playoff picture. Arizona State (10-2) LW: 16 Arizona State dominated Arizona with a spot in the Big 12 championship game on the line. The Sun Devils are just one win away from a spot in the playoffs. Iowa State (10-2) LW: 18 Iowa State won Farmeggedon and held off Kansas State. The Cyclones can clinch a playoff spot next week if they win. BYU (10-2) LW: 19 BYU finishes the regular season with 10 wins, but is out of the playoffs because it will not play in the Big 12 title game. Clemson (9-3) LW: 12 Clemson's hopes of making the playoffs as an at-large team died with a loss to South Carolina, but its hopes of making the playoffs were revived when the loss to Miami sent it to the ACC Championship Game. However, expect Clemson to land outside the top 15 this week. Missouri (9-3) LW: 21 Missouri moved past Arkansas and will enter the top 20 this week. UNLV (10-2) LW: 22 UNLV defeated Nevada and will move into the top 20 ahead of a CFP elimination game in the Mountain West title game. Syracuse (9-3) LW: NO At 9-3 with a win over a then top-10 team, Syracuse enters the rankings this week. Illinois (9-3) LW: 23 Illinois defeated Northwestern and remains in the rankings this week. Colorado (9-3) LW: 25 Colorado is rising after a 52-0 win on Black Friday. Unfortunately, the Buffaloes saw their playoff hopes vanish in defeat last week. Texas A&M (8-4) LW: 20 Texas A&M lost to Texas, but the committee will keep the Aggies in the rankings since Texas is a top two team. Army (10-1) LW: NO I have no idea who the committee will put in last place, but I'm going with Army since the Black Knights are 10-1 and have bounced back from their first loss with a win.

CFP: College Football Playoff Rankings Publication Schedule

What the brace might look like

First teams out: No. No. 12 Alabama, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 14 Miami

Notable questions about the College Football Playoff rankings

How far does the state of Ohio fall?

Ohio State lost to an unranked Michigan, but it still has wins over two top-10 teams. The playoff committee already had a pair of two-loss teams ranked above the one-loss teams last week. Could a third team with two losses in Ohio State continue the trend?

LAST WEEK RECAP: Michigan stuns No. 2 Ohio State, Georgia wins in 8OT, more from Rivalry Week

Where are the three-loss SEC teams compared to Miami?

Miami is the other top-10 team to suffer its second loss this week. However, the Hurricanes don't have nearly the quality wins of a team like Ohio State. Miami will likely fall below the Boise State team with one loss, knocking it out of the top 10. The following teams outside the top 10 are all three-loss teams, based on last week's rankings. When comparing resumes, the amount the committee will weigh in a third loss will determine where Miami ends up compared to South Carolina, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Resume comparison Team Request LW rank LW result Current ranked wins To lose Miami (FL) 10-2 No. 6 L Syracuse No

Best win: Louisville

or duke Georgia Tech (28-23)

Syracuse (42-38) Alabama 9-3 No. 13 W Chestnut brown Georgia (41-34)

South Carolina (27-25)

Missouri (34-0) Vanderbilt (40-35)

Tennessee (24-17)

Oklahoma (24-3) Ole ma'am 9-3 No. 14 W Mississippi State Georgia (28-10)

South Carolina (27-3) Kentucky (20-17)

LSU (29-26)

Florida (24-17) South Carolina 9-3 No. 15 W No. 12 Clemson Texas A&M (44-20)

Missouri (34-30)

Clemson (17-14) LSU (36-33)

Ole Miss (27-3)

Alabama(27-25)

Is a win over Clemson enough to put South Carolina past the teams it lost to?

South Carolina lost to LSU in a controversial 36-33 finish, lost to Ole Miss in a 27-3 loss and lost to Alabama 27-25 in a close one. That's two losses against two teams right in front of the Gamecocks. However, South Carolina was the only team to beat a ranked team this week. Will that be enough to make the Gamecocks the final team?