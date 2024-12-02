Tennis greats are speaking out about the sloppy handling of doping cases





One of these is British player Tara Moore, whose name was eventually cleared after a 19-month battle in which a panel ultimately ruled that contaminated meat was the cause of her positive result. Dual Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later handed a four-year ban, which was reduced to nine months last March after she appealed to the sport's court of arbitration. Iga Swiatek makes a statement on Instagram about her doping ban. Credit: Instagram Halep, who protested her innocence from the moment she tested positive for the banned substance roxadustat, is among those frustrated at how quickly Swiatek's case was resolved compared to hers. Millman said: It hasn't been ideal, and I think what we're crying out for is consistency. Loading That's probably where we've digressed a bit. I made it very clear because I had a personal relationship with Jannik and had read the case; I actually believe in it very much [his story]100 percent. I'm adamant about that. What I probably have more of a problem with in general is that I think the ATP, the WTA and all the doping organizations should streamline that process a little bit more. [for everyone]. Millman said players had to be meticulous and control absolutely everything they put into their bodies. He recalled how at one point during his career he was unable to use a nasal spray because it contained a banned substance. Bradtke echoed these sentiments, saying players should consider taking more control over everything from the way they treat their injuries to the supplements they take. Loading It just goes to show that if you get a cut, you have to take care of it yourself, she said. You have to make your own drinks, no one else can. You have to take responsibility for what goes into your body, and if you are stupid enough to let your trainers do anything, then you have to suffer the consequences. That's how I see it. News, results and expert analyzes from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

