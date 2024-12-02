France is flipping the script as Phase 1 stakes increase





The race to determine the line-up for Stage 2 of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2024 presented by CHINA TELECOM is going down to the wire, especially in Group 4, as France gave its qualifying hopes a much-needed boost under the lights of Monday evening. Losing by the narrowest of margins to Hong Kong and China on the opening day, France went into the Day 2 match against Sweden with great determination to turn their fortunes around, and couldn't have asked for a better start to Monday's clash, with a 3 – 0 wins in mixed doubles. Linda Bergstrom would reverse France's promising start and respond with a win over Audrey Zarif (12-10, 11-7, 11-1), but that result was reversed shortly afterwards thanks to Thibault Poret, who quickly got France back into the game put. behind the wheel with a great performance against Anders Eriksson (11-7, 11-6, 11-6). With the finish line in sight, Audrey Zarif and Camille Lutz were tasked with finishing the job for France, and they lived up to those hopes and expectations by joining forces to defeat Christina Kallberg and Linda Bergstrom (11-8, 11-11). beat. 9), which promoted France above Sweden in the group rankings. Yesterday was our first match, so of course it was difficult. I think today we learned some lessons about what we didn't do well yesterday, and we did a much better job today. So I'm very happy that we managed to win the match. I think tonight we'll just try to recover and enjoy it a little bit because I think today is a big win. Of course, tomorrow morning we will focus on winning our last match. Camille Lutz FOLLOW TOURNAMENT ACTION Groups

Watch it on ITTF's YouTube channel Elsewhere, Egypt produced an inspired performance on Monday night, setting the Sichuan Gymnasium ablaze in a closely contested showdown with Japan. The highlight of the Egyptian evening came from Mohamed Azzam, who added three games to his team's total with a striking victory over Ryuusei Kawakami (11-6, 11-9, 11-5). Japan would eventually close the match 8-4, but Egypt's display of courage would draw great admiration from the crowd in Chengdu. Japan is a very strong team. We did our best and concentrated on every point. We didn't have a lot of pressure on ourselves, we just tried to give everything. I did my best in my singles. Muhammad Azzam Germany responded perfectly to an opening day defeat and are officially in Group 2 after an 8-3 win over Poland, while Hong Kong, China defeated Canada 8-2 in Group 4.

