



NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the Australian media, labeling them as 'scaremongers' after India's impressive victory in the Perth test .

The cricketer-turned-pundit accused the media of creating wild stories about the events WACA field ahead of the first Test to create unnecessary pressure among the Indian batters. Who could replace Rohit Sharma as captain of Team India in Tests? During the Perth Test, India showed remarkable resilience and skill, silencing critics with an impressive 295-run win at the Optus Stadium. India are currently leading the five-match Test series Border Gavaskar Trophy 1-0, aiming for a third consecutive series victory on Australian soil.

Gavaskar's comments underscore his frustration over biased reporting and his defense of the team's stellar performance on foreign soil, reinforcing the value of fair and objective cricket journalism.

“All the boasting about how the pitch will be fast, bouncy and scare the hell out of the Indian batsmen was just that – the boasting of a bully. Mind you, it wasn't the Australian players, it was their support staff.” the media, both electronic and print, that tried to be fear mongers,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar on Monday.

Gavaskar praised the Indian batters for outsmarting the hosts and securing a remarkable win despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings. After the batting setback, the bowlers came forward brilliantly to dismiss Australia for just 104. In challenging pace and bouncy conditions, the Indian batters showed immense resilience and skill, recording an impressive 487/6 in the second innings to complete the to seal victory.

“It was very similar to 2007/8, after the row between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds in the Sydney Test match. The Australian selectors had added Shaun Tait to the Australian squad for the next Test match in Perth, and the media went crazy .suggesting he would blow the Indians away on the fast, bouncy WACA pitch in Perth,” Gavaskar wrote.

Gavaskar also believes there is clear panic within the Australian team environment, pointing to Josh Hazlewood's comments after their huge defeat to India in the opening Test.

“The panic in the Australian ranks is palpable, with former players calling for heads to be cut off and some even pointing to cracks in the Australian team following Josh Hazlewood's media interview at the end of matchday three, in which he suggested that it was up to the batters to do something now.

Now, a few days later, Hazlewood is out of the second Test and possibly out of the series with an alleged side strain. Strange, as no one at that media conference had noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood. Mystery, mystery like that It used to be common in the Indian cricket. Now it's the Aussies, and like old McDonald, I just love it,” Gavaskar further wrote.

