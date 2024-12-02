Canada will face Hungary in the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers





Team Canada has been invited to a qualifier against Hungary in the first round of the 2025 Davis Cup qualifier. The draw took place on Monday. The choice of playing surface and venue will be confirmed by Tennis Canada in due course. Team rosters and dates for the event, which could take place from January 31 to February 1, or from February 1 to 2, 2025, will also be confirmed at a later date. During the 2024 season, the Canadian team, captained by Frank Dancevic, defeated the Republic of Korea on home soil in February to advance to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, where they finished first in their group and qualified for the Final 8 in Málaga, Spain. The 2022 championship series came to an end after a 2-0 defeat to Germany in the quarter-finals. From 2025, the group stage will no longer exist, as teams who win their first qualifying round tie will play another home or away match in the second round of the Davis Cup qualifying round in September, hoping to reach the eighth Davis Cup final reach Italy. The losing nations of the first qualifying round will compete in World Group 1, also in September, and will need to win to remain eligible for next year's Davis Cup Final 8. Also read: Sinner takes the torch – Best ATP Stories of 2024 The upcoming tie, which will consist of two singles matches on day one, followed by a doubles match and two singles matches on day two, marks the first meeting between Team Canada and Hungary. While the Canadian team earned their spot in the qualifiers by reaching the 2024 finals, Hungary did so with a win over Egypt in the 2024 World Group 1. Coincidentally, both teams' final defeat came against the Germans. The draw results for the first round of the Davis Cup Qualifying Round are listed below. Italy, the defending champions, will automatically receive a bye for the Final 8. Netherlands (1) vs. BYE

Norway (c)* vs. Argentina (14) Sweden (c) vs Australia (2)

Belgium (13) (c)* vs. Chile Canada (3) (c)* vs. Hungary

Austria (c) vs Finland (12) Israel (c) vs Germany (4)

Japan (c) vs Great Britain (11) Chinese Taipei (c)* vs. USA (5)

Czech Republic (10) (c)* vs. Korea, Rep. Denmark (c) vs. Serbia (6)

Switzerland (c) vs. Spain (9) Croatia (7) (c) vs. Slovakia

France (8) (c) vs. Brazil (#) = seed; (c) = land choice; * = choice of land determined by drawing lots The ITF also announced today that Italy will host the Davis Cup Final 8 for the next three years, starting in Bologna for the 2025 event. The final phase of the competition has been held in Spain for the past five editions, in Madrid in 2019 and 2021, and in Malaga from 2022 to 2024. CLICK HERE for more information on Team Canada's 2024 Davis Cup journey.

