CRICKET WEST INDIES ANNOUNCES 15-MAN SQUAD FOR CG UNITED ODI SERIES VS BANGLADESH





ST JOHNS, Antigua Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the 15-man squad selected for the highly anticipated West Indies Men's CG United One Day International (ODI) home series against Bangladesh. The three-match encounter, also known as the West Indies Home for Christmas series, will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts & Nevis from December 812, 2024. There are two changes from the side that defeated England 2-1 in The Rivalry series, with all-rounder Justin Greaves and wicketkeeper-batsman Amir Jangoo replacing Hayden Walsh Jnr and Jewel Andrew respectively. During this period, Andrew will join a cohort of emerging regional hitters in India to attend a batting camp at the Chennai Academy, focusing on batting in spinning conditions. Greaves, who brings good all-round abilities, is back in the side after his stellar form in the CG United Super50 competition, where he recorded a record three consecutive List A centuries, as well as a magnificent maiden Test century against Bangladesh. Jangoo also deserves selection after a productive Super50 season where he topped the scoring charts with 446 runs in seven innings at an average of 89.20. Commenting on the squad, Head Coach Daren Sammy, we continue to build towards the main objective of the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup where we want to widen the player pool even with the short-term objectives of winning series, especially at home and building momentum on the recent win against England. Sammy added that the inclusion of Justin Greaves and Amir Jangoo brings balance and dynamism to the unit.

Shai Hope will lead the team, with Brandon King as his deputy. West Indies CG United ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain) Brandon King (vice captain) Keacy Carty Roston Chase Matthew Forde Justin Greaves Shimron Hetmyer Amir Jangoo Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Evin Lewis Gudakesh Motion Sherfane Rutherford Jayden Seales Romario Herder Team Management Unit (TMU): Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant coach (bowling): James Franklin

Assistant coach (fieldwork): Rayon Griffith

Assistant coach (batting): Floyd Reifer

Physiotherapist: Denis Byam

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Massage Therapist: Darc Browne

Analyst: Avenesh Seetharam

Media and Content Officer: Jerome Foster West Indies vs Bangladesh CG United Home Series Schedule: First CG United ODI West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 8, 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis

West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 8, 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis Second CG United ODI West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 10, 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis

West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 10, 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis Third CG United ODI West Indies vs Bangladesh: December 12, 2024, Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis

