Tumakuru gets international cricket stadium, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone | Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation for an international cricket stadium in Tumakuru, about 70 kilometers from Bengaluru. While international stadiums have been proposed in Karnataka, Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium alone hosts all international cricket matches in the state. CM Siddaramaiah said the 50-acre international stadium will help Tumakuru's economic growth.

In an This will complement the economic growth and sporting progress of Tumkur district. I have instructed them to complete the construction of the stadium as soon as possible and meet the expectations of the cricket lovers.

According to reports, the stadium will be built on 41 hectares of land allotted to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) near Sorekunte. The state-of-the-art facility, estimated at the cost 150 crore, is expected to be completed within two years.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has also proposed a new international stadium near Mysuru. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) earlier this year transferred 20.8 hectares of land to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for construction of a cricket stadium.

Meanwhile, the BCCI earlier said that the IPL matches will not be limited to Bengaluru but also to Tier 2 cities of the state. BCCI President Roger Binny earlier said that the IPL tournaments would spread its wings to smaller cities like Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, except for Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has fewer seats compared to the other international stadiums in the country.

Once ready for operations, the new international stadiums will enhance facilities for aspiring cricketers from the state.