North Ayrshire's doubleheader has produced mixed results as Gorman and Yuan catch the eye





December 2, 2024 | Matthew Shaw It was a mixed weekend for North Ayrshire as they recorded good results in the Senior British Club League Premier Divison. The Scottish club played two matches in as many days hosting BATTS and Fusion, culminating in one win and one defeat. North Ayrshire had lost their two opening games of the season and the visit of BATTS on Saturday provided another tough encounter, having previously played fellow title challengers Brighton and Ormesby. It ended with North Ayrshire claiming their first two sets of the season, but not enough to secure a win as they went down 5–2. A brilliant double courtesy from Viktor Gorman, who defeated Joshua Bennett and Haotian Chen, gave them a platform to build on, but two narrow defeats in the deciders left them short. Not for the first time, Chris Doran was BATTS' main man as he secured a double, although he had to overcome a huge challenge from emerging Scottish youngster Gavin Yuan, who remarkably took a 2-1 lead before agonizingly missing out at 15-13 and 11-9 in the fourth and fifth innings went to the much more experienced Doran. As always seems to be the case, Doran just finds a way. Doran had a more comfortable outing against Chris Main and also worked well with Chen in the doubles as they won 3-0 against Gorman and Yuan. Bennett and Chen also picked up a win each in the singles, although Chen had to overcome a very problematic scenario when he fell 2-0 down against Main before firing back emphatically to drop just eleven points in the last three. Bennett defeated Yuan 3-1 in another very encouraging performance. However, that seemingly gave North Ayrshire confidence, and a day later they achieved their first match win, beating Fusion 6–1. The London-based team had defeated Drumchapel Glasgow the day before and flew to Scotland in search of back-to-back wins. However, without Shaquille Webb Dixon and Larry Trumpauskas, they struggled. Aided by the presence of Colin Dalgleish, who replaced Main, he was able to get them off to a good start, holding off Francesco Bonato in five runs. Combined with Gorman's third win of the weekend, an excellent straight win over Lorestas Trumpauskas, they were in a position to get the win they craved. Dalgleish and Yuan then combined for a dominant doubles victory over Martynas Matuzevicius and Trumpauskas before victory was sealed by Yuan, who defeated Matuzevicius in four runs. Trumpauskas did get Fusion on the board, and should do so in impressive fashion, beating Dalgleish, but it would be the Scots who would have the last laugh. The Yuan price has certainly risen this weekend; he defeated Bonato with relative ease before Gorman capped an excellent individual weekend with a fourth win in as many attempts, beating Matuzevicius 3–0. That result has seen North Ayrshire rise in the table above native counterparts Drumchapel Glasgow, who are now the only winless team. They will meet in an important match later this month. Fusion are also on one win from four, while BATTS are third, level with their next opponent, Brighton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennisengland.co.uk/north-ayrshires-doubleheader-has-mixed-results-as-gorman-and-yuan-catch-the-eye/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos