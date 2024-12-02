Sports
The world's richest cricketer retired at the age of 22 and never played IPL; earned INR 70,000 crore, is richer than Sachin, Kohli, Dhoni
Brands like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have emerged as one of the biggest brands, transcending their sport of cricket. These have come about through a combination of factors, but the most prominent of them is the fact that they are all considered some of the greatest cricketers of their generation. However, they are not the richest cricketers in the world, or even, in the country.
That mantle goes to Aryaman Birla, son of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla. In 2023, Aryaman was inducted into the Aditya Birla Group as a Director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL). He is also a director on the boards of both Aditya Birla Management Corporation and Grasim Industries, and is widely regarded as the future of the conglomerate. However, before entering business, Aryaman pursued a career in cricket and even has a first-class century to his credit.
Aryaman Birla's Ranji Trophy Career
Born in July 1997 in Mumbai, Aryaman moved to Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where the Aditya Birla Group's cement unit is headquartered. However, he had taken the step to compete in the junior circuit in the state and eventually move up the ranks. His first match at the senior level came in the Ranji Trophy for MP against Odisha in November 2017. Aryaman shared an opening partnership of 72 runs in his first-ever innings with Rajat Patidar, who scored 123. However, he himself achieved scores of 16 off 67 balls. and six from 27 in that match.
However, almost exactly a year later he impressed at the Eden Gardens against Bengal. Manoj Tiwary's unbeaten double century had helped Bengal declare 510/9. The hosts forced a follow-on after MP were all out for 335 and Birla powered his way to an unbeaten 103 off 189 balls to force a draw.
Birla had said at the time that he was starting to feel more comfortable as a cricketer as people recognized him for his skills and not his surname. “Performance is the best way to earn trust and respect, so when I started scoring runs, people started seeing me in a different light,” he had told ESPNcricinfo. “When I first joined MP, I was better known by my surname. I kept hearing 'Birla's son, Birla's grandson.' But through my performances I changed the perception, they started to see me differently.
“That has been my biggest achievement so far. Recently someone came and asked me, 'You are so Seedha Saadha (simple and straightforward), we didn't even know you were from the Birla family.' That was a sign of change for me.”
IPL and 'indefinite sabbatical'
His performances on both sides of that innings created enough excitement for Birla to pick up an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals at the 2018 auction. He was with the team for two seasons, but never managed to break into the first team. Then injuries arose and Birla was unable to play at all after January 2019. RR eventually released him in November that year. In December 2019, Birla announced an “indefinite sabbatical from cricket”. He never returned to play again, marking Birla's retirement from the sport.
“I felt trapped. I've put myself through all the misery so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well-being above everything else,” he wrote on Instagram. “We all have our own journeys and I want to use this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and find purpose in my findings.”
Birla then joined the family business and has been successful ever since. Although his net worth is not publicly available, it is estimated to be around INR 70,000 crore. Meanwhile, Tendulkar has a net worth of USD 170 million as of November 2024, followed by Dhoni at 111 million and Kohli at 92 million.
