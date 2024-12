German football violence leaves 79 injured DW 12/01/2024

Clashes between fans led to disturbing scenes on Saturday after Carl Zeiss Jena's 5-0 victory over Chemie Leipzig. Local police said 79 people were injured in the clashes, including 10 police officers, five stewards and 64 fans from both sides. Police added that 40 misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges had been filed. Jena is located in the eastern German state of Thuringia, about 100 kilometers from Leipzig. Despite both sets of ultras [hardcore fans] Generally with left-wing political views, some problems were expected, with the match labeled as high risk due to antipathy between fan groups. Pyrotechnics is a threat A large crowd of 7,224 spectators, including 1,084 Chemie supporters, attended the match, despite the match being played in the North East Regional League. According to police, around 350 home fans had previously marched through the city unannounced ahead of the match. Pyrotechnics were shot off during the march and police said they had to intervene “with the use of physical force, physical force, but also with the baton and tear gas.” Germany has had some problems with extremist hooligan groups in recent years, but generally has a well-organized and vibrant fan scene. Euro 2024, which was held in the country earlier this year, went off without minimal problems from the fans. Clubs condemn violence Carl Zeiss Jena released a statement on Sunday suggesting much of the blame lay with the visiting fans. “A large group of the approximately 1,200 visiting fans from Leipzig forcibly broke through the buffer between the visiting block and Block N and gained access to the home section of the active Jena fan scene,” it said. “FC Carl Zeiss Jena wishes above all a speedy recovery to those affected. The club will receive a comprehensive picture of what happened in the coming days.” Chemie Leipzig took a similar approach, criticizing “the misbehavior of a minority” of their fans. “As a club we suffered extensive damage yesterday. According to our current findings, fireworks were repeatedly thrown from the away section at the opponent's home fans,” said a statement on the club website. “We condemn violence in the form of physical confrontations, especially the use of fireworks against people. This has no place in our football matches and will not be tolerated by us.” Both clubs said they will investigate the incidents further. Their report used material from the DPA news agency.

