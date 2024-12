Prithvi Shaws coach Santosh Pingutkar dissects the demise of Indian batsmen, says committed to his group outside cricket

Amid criticism from former cricketers and coaches, Prithvi Shaw found himself at a new low as his childhood coach Santosh Pingutkar revealed that his student, who was once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has become more involved in things outside cricket . After bursting into the spotlight in 2018 when he led the Indian team to the U-19 World Cup title in New Zealand, Shaw saw a meteoric rise to fame and money that seemed to have shaken the ground beneath his feet.

After 2018 U-19 World Cup glory, Prithvi Shaw made his India debut against West Indies that same year and went on to score a hundred on Test debut. Hyped as a 'Tendulkar clone' when he came on, Shaw was also signed in the Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals that same year.

However, Shaw could not balance cricket, money and fame at the same time, making concessions to the game that gave him all the attention. A series of controversies followed Shaw, including a doping ban and a public fight with an Instagram influencer.

Pingutkar witnesses Shaw's demise and is certainly heartbroken. He stated that activities other than cricket have seen a rise in his life. Activities other than cricket witnessed an increase. He was more involved with his group outside cricket. But no doubt he loves cricket,” Pingutkar told ETV Bharat after Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

“He was not able to translate his love for the game into his efforts. That is why he is witnessing such a lean phase. He should recover as soon as possible. Everyone's blessings are upon him,” he added . Since joining Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), Shaw spent eight years with the same franchise that launched in October.

At the two-day auction that took place in Saudi Arabia, Shaw found no bidders as even his own franchise in Delhi seemed to have moved on. To make matters worse, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai squad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

Pingutkar hopes for Shaw's comeback However, Pingutkar opined that there is enough time for the 25-year-old to bounce back. He (Shaw) is only 25 years old. He still has age in his hand. He can bounce back with hard work if he wants to sustain himself in competitive cricket,” he said.

No doubt his performance has not been up to par in the last four to five years. He has also struggled with his form during the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, but it has not been so much worse that he will remain unsold. But he has to work hard now and return to the Mumbai side,” said Pingutkar.

Currently, Shaw is playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy for Mumbai. His scores in four matches were 33, 0, 23 and 40.

