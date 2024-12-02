Tennis inspires victories in the personal life and business career of Natasha Irani

The following is one of the spotlights that Tennis Canada is publishing as part of her this month The victory will be HER fundraising campaign. They tell the stories of five inspiring women for whom tennis has played a major role and contributed to victories in their personal and professional lives. Be part of the movement and take action.

Natasha Irani, 25, channels the discipline, charisma and enthusiasm from her tennis career into every aspect of her life. From competing in the National Bank Open presented by Rogers Qualifiers to captaining the Boston Colleges team, tennis has instilled in her a sense of purpose, hard work and lessons in structure. She applies as a Senior Consultant at Deloitte, as a part-time coach at 10XTO, and as a passionate runner.

At the age of five, Natasha was introduced to tennis by her father, who coached her on public courts, despite her having no formal background. His dream was for me to become a professional player, she recalls, noting that he taught himself the sport through YouTube. By the time she was seven, Natasha began training at the Ontario Racquet Club and later at Cedar Springs, practicing for five hours daily, before and after school, with tournaments on weekends. It was a big commitment to my family, my parents and older sister, who immigrated from India by taking me to training every day, managing my tennis career and supporting me in every way possible.

Natasha highlights the transformative impact of her coaches and the tennis community who have given her the opportunity to compete at a high level. “I have been incredibly lucky,” she says. Her coaches' belief in her and mentorship extended far beyond the court and profoundly shaped her life. This support led to a highly successful junior career, winning eight provincial titles and one national title, competing in ITF tournaments and reaching the National Bank Open qualifiers before earning a full scholarship to Boston College.

When Natasha headed to Massachusetts to play NCAA Division I tennis, she realized how many others, like Billie Jean King, had paved the way for her success. Title IX gave women like me the opportunity to compete on an equal footing, without financial worries, she reflects. Title IX, signed in 1972, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs. Without that, the opportunities she had might not have been possible.

At Boston College, Natasha balanced four to five hours of practice with a full academic load every day. During the season, the team traveled every weekend, leaving on Thursdays and returning late on Sunday evenings, which made managing studies on the road and missing classes demanding. As a two-time team captain, Natasha learned to lead with purpose to support her teammates under the pressure of collegiate athletics. One of her proudest moments was helping the team qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than 22 years. The biggest reward, however, was the sense of community. We were a group of women who supported and guided each other, creating a strong bond outside the court. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in accounting, Natasha considers the life lessons tennis has taught her, how to handle pressure, lead a team and adapt, as her most valuable education.

After graduating, Natasha decided to pursue a career in management consulting at Deloitte, putting into practice the training and skills she acquired both in and out of the field. Since joining, Natasha has had the opportunity to work in mergers and acquisitions and strategy consulting across a range of sectors including sports. I feel very fortunate to be part of a community at Deloitte that reflects my tennis environment, surrounded by mentors, coaches and colleagues. It is a place where I am constantly challenged to grow. Every project at Deloitte is an opportunity to make an impact on organizations, just as every tournament was an opportunity to perform.

Today, Natasha stays connected to tennis through coaching at 10XTO, where she works with players of all ages. My life now mimics the rhythm of my competitive tennis days, she says. Her structured morning routine, including running and strength training, sets the tone for her day. Running, like tennis, helps her clear her mind and visualize, as does her pre-match routine. Last year she completed two marathons, including a 3:27 finish at the Toronto Marathon.

Tennis has shaped Natasha's outlook on life. Growing up, I saw two very different worlds. My father was a truck driver and often spent long hours on the road, while I spent my afternoons and weekends at a tennis club. My mother dedicated all her time to driving me to practice before and after school. This contrast gave me a deep insight into the privilege I had to pursue my passion. I know how lucky I am and I carry that realization and gratitude with me every day.”

Natasha reinforces her gratitude for the people who have helped her along the way: her parents, coaches, mentors and the tennis community, highlighting the power of the sport to break down barriers and manifest. victoriesbig and small, in someone's life.

It's important to recognize that everyone faces barriers, but sport has the power to break them down, she says. I am extremely grateful to everyone who has supported my tennis career. It reminds me how much can be achieved when people believe in you. –Natasha Irani

Tennis gave her a foundation for life and instilled discipline, confidence and a sense of community that continues to shape her today. Her story serves as a testament to the power of sport to inspire, challenge and transform one's life.

