Teenage New York hockey player dies after losing consciousness

A 17-year-old hockey player from Long Island, New York, died after he “lost consciousness” during intermission of a game he was playing in, police said.

Nassau County police medics and deputies responded to the Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage, the department wrote in a press release. When authorities arrived, they found the teen unconscious, police said.

Citizens at the scene administered CPR, which the department said continued after officials arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said, adding that “there is no criminality involved” but an investigation is ongoing.

The teen was identified by his travel hockey team, Sharks Elite Youth Hockey, as Connor Kasin Facebook post shared by the team on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Sharks share the sudden passing of 18U defenseman Connor Kasin,” the message read. “Please keep the Kasin family in your thoughts and prayers.”

'Our bench will feel empty without Connor'

Connor, a senior, attended Massapequa High School in East Massapequa, New York, before his death.

The Massapequa School District on Monday emailed USA TODAY a letter it sent to the high school's faculty, staff and parents.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved Massapequa High School students, Connor Kasin. Connor was a much-loved member of our school community, known for his friendliness, positivity, enthusiasm and big smile. He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be deeply felt by all of us,” the letter said.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve alongside Connor's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time… Together we will honor Connor's memory and provide care to those who grieve.”

In a statement obtained by USA TODAY, Connor's high school coaches wrote that they and their players are “completely heartbroken after the tragic events of Saturday's game.”

“Connor was and always will be one of the most hardworking, dedicated and energetic players we have had the pleasure of coaching and knowing, both on and off the ice,” the teen's coaches said. “I would like to express my condolences to the Kasin family and ask that you respect their privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.”

“There are no words to express how devastating this loss is to our hockey family in Massapequa. Our bench will feel empty without Connor.”

Teen was playing in charity game at time of incident: report

On Saturday, Connor participated in a charity match in honor of Syosset High School graduate Sabrina Navaretta, a 19-year-old who died in a car accident last year. CBS News reported. A foundation has been established in her name to raise scholarships and provide support to grieving parents whose children have died.

Sabrina's parents, John and Mara Navaretta, released a statement about Connor's death to CBS News, saying, “Our family extends our condolences to Connor's family, teammates, friends and community. We know the heartbreak you are all going through and so we will.” be there for you.”

“There are no words to convey our heartbreak as last night should have been a fun evening. The community came together to celebrate Sabrina's life and our family's dedication to helping with scholarships, dog rescue and assisting of grieving parents.”

Obituary: 'Connor left us too soon and did what he loved most'

According to Connor's obituary at Massapequa Funeral Homehe was a “beloved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew, cousin, teammate and friend.”

“Connor left us too soon doing what he loved most: playing hockey on the ice surrounded by his teammates,” the obituary reads.

A native of Massapequa, Connor took up hockey “the moment he was old enough to hold a stick,” according to the obituary.

“Connor started skating almost from the moment he could walk, progressing from youth hockey at Town of Oyster Bay to travel league hockey,” the obituary reads. “But the jersey he most appreciated wearing was that of his high school team, the Massapequa Chiefs.”

On the ice, Connor was known for his “determination, boundless energy and fierce defense, but even more so as a beacon of sportsmanship and leadership,” according to the obituary. Off the ice, Connor was “a kind and caring young man, who spoke softly and carried a smile that warmed every room he entered,” the obituary continued.

“He loved spending time with his family, from their many travels and countless miles logged together as a full-time hockey family, to their annual retreat in Mexico where they enjoyed peaceful vacations and quiet time together. He was the center of attention of so many hearts.”

The New York Islanders: 'Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time'

Connor was a lifelong New York Islanders fan, according to his obituary. After his death, the islanders shared an Instagram post about the teen who expressed their “deepest condolences.”

The team called Connor a “beloved member of the Massapequa and Long Island hockey community.”

Jonathan Limehouse covers the latest and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at [email protected].