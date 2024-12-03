



On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Kent Cricket would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all the people who help support disability inclusion at Kent Cricket as stewards, volunteers, members and allies.

Their willingness to share their experiences and learnings is key to our continued progress.

You can also email us for more information at [email protected] or call 01227456886 and ask for a Disability Liaison Officer.

Together we made the game more inclusive for everyone.

Last month the Club held its second Disability Supporters Group forum at the Chiesman Pavillion at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury. In attendance were key members of Kent Cricket, including CEO Simon Storey, several Kent Cricket Disability Liaison Officers, Kent's EDI volunteer Gabriella Rolls and Kent DSG founder James Horsley, alongside several disabled cricket fans, their PAs (personal assistants) and several allies. The focus of the forum was to further develop the structure and focus of the Disability Supporters Group, help formulate ways to make The Spitfire Ground a more inclusive place and give a voice to disabled fans. The forum discussed Kent Cricket's recent inclusion efforts, alongside focused, tangible discussion on areas highlighted for review. Some of these include the opportunity to create stronger awareness of ground improvements such as the Changing Places facility, and the opportunity to promote engagement with local community support organizations to drive the message about Kent Crickets' inclusion goals to help spread. Based on successful Disability Supporters Groups established under the guidance of Level Playing Field, Kent County Crickets Disability Supporters Group will now work to identify some key targets to work with Kent Cricket in the coming season. Although the Disability Supporters Group may still be in its infancy, the ambition of the group and its initial impact were clear, as was the need to gather more participants into the group. The next Disability Supporters Group Forum will take place in the new year. If you are interested in shaping the structure of the Disability Supporters Group in terms of objectives or approach, please complete the form below: Information about the Disability Supporters group If you have any questions about the Disability Supporters Group or would like to be added to the mailing list to be kept informed of the group's next meeting date and ongoing activities, please email [email protected] or call 01227456886 and ask for a Disability Liaison Officer. England Women vs. West Indies International T20 cricket in Canterbury, May 21, 2025 England Women open the international summer at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence and tickets are on sale now! Fresh from their appearance at the 2024 ICC Womens T20 World Cup, England return to Canterbury where they take on the West Indies under lights in international T20 action next summer. This will be the third England Women International T20 match to be hosted at The Spitfire Ground, after England faced India in 2012 and most recently New Zealand at a sold-out Spitfire Ground in 2024. Buy your tickets now The International T20 at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence completely SOLD OUT in 2024!

