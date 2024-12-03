Men's tennis announces 2025 slate





BOILING FEATHERS, NC Head coach Mike Griffith and the Gardner-Webb University men's tennis team have announced their spring 2025 plan. The Runnin' Bulldogs look to win the conference for the third consecutive year, becoming the Big South Conference Player of the Year in Eduardo Dias . Dias also won the first Big South Fall Singles Tournament while teaming up Numa Lemieux-Monette to capture the doubles portion of the tournament. “I'm excited about the opportunity we have to be a super team in 2025,” said Griffith. “This schedule will challenge us, but I believe we have the team to do it.” Gardner-Webb kicks off the season with four straight games away from home, starting with two trips to the Sunshine State. Stetson welcomes the Runnin' Bulldogs to Deland, Florida, on Jan. 26 before a trip to Jacksonville pits GWU against North Florida on Jan. 27. The 'Dawgs close out January with a trip to Jacksonville State, followed by a game at UT-Chattanooga on February 2. The Runnin' Bulldogs make their home debut on Feb. 5 against UNC Greensboro before Belmont Abbey visits Boiling Springs on Feb. 6. The next two games will take place off campus as GWU visits Mercer on Feb. 9 and Wofford on Feb. 11. A quick return home on Feb. 12 against Queens University of Charlotte will see the 'Dawgsback on the road for a neutral field game against Georgia State and a road game at Furman. Both games will be played on the Furman University campus on February 14 and 16, respectively. East Tennessee State comes to town on February 18, followed by Wingate on February 23. TheRunnin' Bulldogs close out the month of February with a trip to Winston-Salem, NC to face the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest on February 25. The month of March starts off with a home game against Campbell, followed by a tough test at Clemson on March 2. The third game in three days is Gardner-Webb at home against Louisiana on March 3. TheRunnin' Bulldogs will then open conference play with a trip to Presbyterian on March 8, followed by a home game against Longwood on March 15. Gardner-Webb will leave the conference on March 17 to face Elon before back-to-back home games as the Runnin' Bulldogs take on Davidson and conference foe UNC Asheville on March 23 and 27, respectively. Gardner-Webb concludes the conference regular season with Radford on April 5 before concluding the overall regular season with Limestone on April 13. The 2025 Big South Tournament will be held April 16-17 at the Lexington County Tennis Complex in Lexington, SC

