Sports
Weekly Strength of Planning and Streaming Goals Week 9
By identifying the players with four games a week and filling your roster with those players, you can increase your chances of winning your fantasy hockey game. That's why our Weekly Planning tool is so useful!
I combined that weekly schedule with a team defense score I created using key defensive metrics to determine which teams/skaters have the best schedule this week.
How it works:
- Team defense ratings are given on a scale of 0-100, with 0 being the best possible defensive team and 100 being the worst.
- SCORE: The sum of all defensive ratings the team faces this week.
- AVG Opponent: The average defensive ratings the team faces this week.
- The strength of the schedule is determined by the sum of the defensive ratings, because we want players who play the most games but also have the easiest matchups.
- Light Nights: A night in the NHL with eight or fewer games.
Week 9 Power of the schedule
Week 9 Streaming Goals
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have the No. 1 strength of the schedule this week and are one of seven teams with four games, but unfortunately only one night game. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday aren't too busy, so you may still have a spot available in your lineup to get them in. Just take a look before you pick up Jets.
Gabe Vilardi (C/RW) 44% on the list
The chances of Vilardi being available in competitive fixtures are slim to none, but if he is, hopefully you can slot him into your lineup this week. Vilardi has scored just one goal in his last five games, but had 13 points (8G/5A) in his previous 14 games. Vilardi continues to skate on the Jets' top line and top power play unit, which ranks second in the NHL in conversion rate (31.5%). Despite his recent lack of production, Vilardi is still playing huge minutes (18:55) atop the lineup.
Cole Perfetti (C/LW) 30% selected
Perfetti has only picked up a point in nine of 25 games this season, but has five multi-point games. Perfetti has eight points (3G/5A) in his last 14 games, but doesn't have great shot volume (1.6 SOG/gm) or usage (14:29 ATOI). I would check the availability of other streamers in this post before picking up Perfetti for this week.
Toronto maple leaves
The Maple Leafs are easier to get into your lineup this week. Their schedule is nearly identical to the Jets', and they have three light-night games, which ranks second this week.
Matthew Knies (LW) 43% selected
Like Vilardi, Knies is unlikely to be available in competitive leagues. There is little chance that Knies will perform excellently this season and enter the week with seven points (3G/4A) in his last eight games. It would be nice to see more shot volume from Knies, but he reaches the dirty parts of the ice and generates a lot of dangerous looks. Recently, the Maple Leafs went with a five-forward PP1, including Knies, which gave him extra upside this week.
Nicholas Robertson (LW) 1% selected
You'll probably have to dig deeper into the Maple Leafs lineup, and Robertson is the only one playing a top-9 role and seeing at least a little bit of power play time. With Bobby McMann on IR, Robertson should remain in the lineup this week, but he has scored just one goal in his last 13 games. However, he is averaging 2.0 SOG/gm over the past five games.
Fraser Minten (C) 2% on grid
Minten was a better streaming option when Auston Matthews was out of the lineup, averaging more than 15 minutes per game. However, he only played 11:31 TOI without PP exposure with Matthews on Saturday. He is worth considering for his three points (1G/2A) in four games.
Dallas stars
The Stars don't have a super easy schedule this week; they rank 20th in average opponent rating. But they are one of seven teams with four games and the only team to play on all four light nights. You won't have a problem getting Dallas players into your lineup, but some matchups will be tough.
The Stars only have streaming targets if Tyler Seguin (C/RW 48% on grid) or Logan Stankoven (C/RW 38%) is available in your league. Make sure Stankoven is back in the lineup on Monday; he missed the last two games due to injury.
New York Rangers
The Rangers only have three games this week, but all three are on light nights and they have the eighth-easiest average opponent rating.
Will Cuylle (LW) 41% on the list
Cuylle's own percentage has skyrocketed in recent weeks, having scored five goals with six assists (11 points) in his last ten games. More recently, he played on the Rangers' top line, averaging 18:46 TOI/gm. In their last match he was teamed with Filip Chytil and Artemi Panarin. He showed great chemistry with Chytil in a third-line role earlier this season, and with Panarin coming in on the other wing, they get more of an attacking edge and could use more 5v5 usage.
Filip Chytil (C) 2% on the list
Chytil returned to the Rangers lineup on Saturday and was kept off the scoresheet with one shot on target in 16:22 TOI. Before getting injured, Chytil had nine points (4G/5A) in 15 games. Now that he's in a top role with Panarin and Cuylle, Chitin's usage should increase, making him a great streaming target this week.
Devils from New Jersey
Like the Rangers, the Devils only have three games this week, but all three are light nights. They are right behind New York with the ninth-easiest average opponent rating.
Like the Stars, the Devils don't have many great streaming targets because their offense is focused on a handful of players. Stefan Noesen (LW/RW 54%) is still available in 46 percent of competitions; if you're in one of those leagues, he's a must add. The Nico Hischier line has been dominant this year and Noesen remains at the top of the power play unit. He has eight points (6G/2A) in his last eight games. Unfortunately, you'll probably have to settle for Dawson Mercer (C/RW 15%). He plays a third-line role and is on PP2 and has provided just two assists in his last seven games. He's still going to play big minutes because he plays in all situations but doesn't have a high offensive upside.
