The growth of cricket is pushing the city and region to add fields





Cambridge's local cricket scene could get a big boost as the region looks to gauge interest in the sport

The City of Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo are asking the public to provide feedback on a new cricket strategy to gauge how residents would like to see the sport grow in their community. The City of Cambridge has set aside nearly $1.5 million over the next two years to build two new cricket fields in the city. Feedback from this research will help planners better understand where to build. “Over the past decade, the region has witnessed a significant increase in interest in the sport of cricket. Local cricket organizations and community members have expressed concerns about a lack of adequate facilities,” the region's website said. According to the region, cricket organizations have expressed concern that the current inventory of cricket pitches is not sufficient to meet demand, but that there are limited options for land on which additional pitches can be built. In a few recent incidents, the growing popularity of the sport in Cambridge has led to conflict and interference with other sporting organizations in the area. Demand for cricket also needs to be balanced with other popular field sports, the region says. Saikumar Sukka, owner of the Knights of Cambridge, a local cricket team, is pleased that the city wants to grow the sport here locally, especially as their main ground in the Dumfries Conservation area comes to an end. “The Grand River Conservation Authority is in the process of demolishing the field just to convert it into a conservation area,” Sukka said. “It's good to hear they're going to look at making more pitches here in town, we need them.” The Knights of Cambridge pose for a photo after a tournament in Mississauga. Supplied photo Sukka and his team add that they are often placed on waiting lists for existing pitches such as at Victoria Park, as these are occupied by the bigger clubs and organisations. The Knights of Cambridge previously had to travel to Kitchener or other parts of the region to play; sometimes you even have to go to the GTA to find available spots. Sukka is keen to take advantage of access to Cambridge from Highway 401 and capitalize on the city's desire to build its sports tourism sector. “I am planning to organize a meeting with the mayor to discuss cricket here,” he said. In its 2025 budget, the City of Cambridge called for spending $175,000 in 2026 and $1.4 million in 2027 to complete a feasibility study and begin construction of the two fields. Sukka hopes that he and his team can be part of the ongoing discussions and that they are not just left to the big clubs in the area. The study is open in the region until January 10. For more information about the research, please contact the region website.

