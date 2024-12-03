Big 12 announces the final Football Weekly Awards of the 2024 season





Baylor Athletics Football

12/2/2024 12:06:32 PM

IRVING, Texas The weekly honors for the Big 12s finals were won by the Baylor duo of Sawyer Robertson (co-offensive) and Bryson Washington (newcomer), the Texas Tech tandem of Tahj Brooks (co-offensive) and Gino Garcia (co-special teams), Arizona States Cam Skattebo (co-offensive), Colorado's Travis Hunter (co-offensive), BYU's Talan Alfrey (co-special teams), TCU's Ethan Craw (co-special teams) and Utah's Zemaiah Vaughn (defensive). Brooks finished his final regular season with a career-high 188 rushing yards, in addition to three touchdowns in Texas Tech's 52–15 win over West Virginia. The senior became the third player in conference history to eclipse 1,500 rushing yards in multiple seasons. Brooks became the program's all-time leading rusher and one of the nation's active leaders in rushing yards earlier this season. With 10 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns, Hunter earns his second Offensive Player of the Week honor this season. He also became the first player in Big 12 history to score three touchdowns on offense while recording an interception. Hunter's performance against Oklahoma State marked his seventh 100-yard receiving game of the season, adding to his single-season program record. Skattebo, a fixture in this season's weekly awards, was once again dominant on the field in ASU's victory over rival Arizona in the Territorial Cup. He rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry in the win. Skattebo has now reached 175 yards or more in three different games this season as the Sun Devils clinched a berth in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship. The senior now has 17 touchdowns for the season, tied for fourth most in program history. Robertson earned his second offensive honor of the season with 23 of 31 passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns in Baylor's 45–17 win over Kansas. Saturday marked the signal caller's third 300-yard passing performance of the season and his fifth game without an interception. With 26 passing touchdowns on the year, Robertson ranks alone at sixth in BU single-season history. Vaughn picked up his first weekly award of the season after recording six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown. His interception was returned 60 yards for the score, and he forced a fumble on a sack against UCF on a crucial fourth down play. Vaughn also became the first Utah player with a pick-six and a forced fumble in the same game since 2006. Washington won its third rookie award of the season and had another big day on the ground with 28 carries for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The running back also became the first freshman in Baylor history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. Washington eclipsed the 100-yard mark five times in the last six games of the season and ranks eighth in school history with 12 rushing touchdowns. With BYU trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Alfrey returned an onside kick 58 yards for a touchdown. The junior safety gave the Cougars a third kick return for a score this season, tying the program record set in 1961. The junior safety also had a tackle in the 30-18 win. Craw was instrumental in winning the field position battle for TCU's victory in a snowy Cincinnati, with four of his five punts being downed inside the 20, including three inside the 10-yard line. His final kick of the game, downed at the UC three-yard line, came in the final minute of the game, with the Horned Frogs leading by seven points. His longest kick of the day, a 65-yard boomer, was TCU's longest kick in a decade. Garcia made all three of his field goals in Saturday's win over Texas Techs and was a perfect four-of-four on his extra point attempts. He ends the regular season with a whopping 18 made field goals out of 19 attempts. Garcia leads the Big 12 and currently ranks third nationally in field goal percentage (94.7), while on pace to break the Texas Tech single-season record of 93.8 set in 2021 was established by Jonathan Garibay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://big12sports.com/news/2024/12/2/the-big-12-announces-final-football-weekly-awards-of-2024-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos