Pak, BD in Blind T20 Cricket World Cup final





Pakistan and Bangladesh have advanced to the final of the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, while Sri Lanka and Nepal were eliminated from the race. The highlight of the semi-finals was a record-breaking defeat by Kamran Akhtar of Pakistan, who smashed the fastest fifty in the history of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. In the first semi-final at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan won the toss and invited Nepal to bat first. Nepal scored 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs with Durga Datta top-scoring with 40 off 42 balls and Ramesh contributing 17 off 30 deliveries. Pakistan's Matiullah bowled brilliantly, taking three wickets for just five runs in his four overs. The Pakistan openers made short work of the target, reaching 95 runs without losing a wicket in just 5.3 overs. Kamran Akhtar showed blistering form and scored an unbeaten 63 off 21 balls, including one six and twelve boundaries. His half-century came from just fourteen balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in the history of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. Babar Ali backed him up with an unbeaten 32. Kamran Akhtar was named player of the match, with the award presented by World Blind Cricket Council Secretary General Raymond Moxley along with PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah. In the second semi-final, Bangladesh got past Sri Lanka in a nail-biting match. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a formidable 244/6 in their 20 overs, with another six penalty runs awarded due to a slow over-rate from Sri Lanka. Mohammad Salman played a stunning innings, scoring 97 runs off 49 balls with 14 boundaries, while Arif Hussain contributed 81 runs off 56 balls and hit 10 fours. In response, Sri Lanka fought valiantly and posted 238/4 in their 20 overs. Chandana led the charge with a brilliant 86 off 54 balls, and Dinesh added 35 off 28 balls. However, their efforts fell six points short. Mohammad Salman was named player of the match for his match-winning performance. The final between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

