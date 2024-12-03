Q&A with Neil Thakur, Manager of Schools and Community Tennis Coordinator, Long Island & Metro Region – Long Island Tennis Magazine

The sport of tennis continues to grow and thrive across the country, and that is especially true here on Long Island. Although we have seen the rise of other racket and paddle sports during this period, tennis remains the sport of choice for many. From the extreme health benefits to the camaraderie it can provide and the life skills it helps promote, the benefits of tennis are enormous.

At the heart of the sport's growth here in our communities is the work of USTA Eastern, the governing body of tennis in our region. The 2024 US Open earlier this fall saw a record number of people come out to play tennis, and once again USTA Eastern offered hundreds of juniors the opportunity to take the court before matches, one of Eastern's many unique initiatives to help kids to inspire tennis.

Neil Thakur is USTA Easterns Schools Manager and Community Tennis Coordinator for the Long Island and Metro region, and is an integral part of organizing the pre-match clinics during the US Open, as well as the many programs held throughout the year take place to grow tennis. Long Island Tennis Magazine spoke with Thakur about this year's US Open, the year 2024 in general, and how Eastern plans to continue its work in 2025.

LITM: What is your role within the organization as a school manager and community tennis coordinator for USTA Eastern?

Thakur: I work with schools to help them introduce tennis into their PE and after-school programs. We offer equipment, teacher training and a curriculum for primary and secondary education, all for free. We also connect them with a local school partner who can help implement an in-school and/or after-school program. In my CTC role, I work with all commercial and community organizations in the Metro and Long Island regions to grow tennis. This includes providing support through grants, programming, and whatever else they need.

LITM: How has USTA helped Eastern bring tennis to more schools in an effort to continue to grow the game at the grassroots level?

Thakur: School tennis helps expose children in underserved communities to a game they might not otherwise have access to. Research shows that students who play tennis perform better at school and progress to university. It also keeps them healthy and active. Many HS coaches see it as a nutritional program for their tennis teams.

LITM: The Net Generation clinics before the US Open matches are always a highlight of the event. How have you and Eastern helped that initiative grow over the past few years and what is the feedback you receive from the tennis coaches/directors, as well as from parents and the players themselves?

Thakur: We are fortunate to have the US Open in our backyard and invite players and parents to attend for free. The Net Generation on court program has proven to be a very inspiring and memorable opportunity for our local clubs and community programs to get their juniors playing where the professionals play. I receive so much positive feedback from coaches, directors, parents and players throughout the year. Many say it inspired them to continue playing tennis and improving their game. I truly believe we are changing lives!

LITM: What, if any, are new initiatives you have started in 2024? How did they align with the organization's objectives?

Thakur: The goal is always to grow the game no matter what. To do this, we have been trying to encourage more players to consider coaching as a career by attending our various coaching workshops. We have also promoted social tennis programs where new players learn the red ball, giving them an easier way to learn tennis while having fun. Tennis is a lifelong game that offers many health benefits and that is something we want to continue to promote.

LITM: What's in store for 2025? How will you continue to help the sport of tennis grow as we prepare for a new year?

Thakur: We want to work with new organizations and players to grow the game and we will continue to do so in 2025. Many pilot programs have been introduced this year and we hope to expand these in the future.

LITM: What should the general public know about what Eastern does, and what grant and other opportunities are available to them?

Thakur: The general public should know that we are committed to helping renovate public tennis courts through our tennis venue services, including grants and consulting services. We work with local government and park agencies to identify tennis courts in need of repair. We rely on our volunteers to help us deliver programs, so we are always looking for players who want to get involved with us and support their community programs through the various grants we offer. We want to offer more free or low-cost tennis opportunities in parks and other community facilities during the off-season.