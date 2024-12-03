Week 14 ACC Football Players of the Week

CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 14 of the 2024 college football season. The selections will be determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week's guests of honor:

QUARTERLY Haynes King, Georgia Tech, QB, Longview, Texas

In his first full action since suffering a shoulder injury on Oct. 12, King accounted for 413 yards of offense and five touchdowns in a 44-42, eight-overtime loss at No. 6 Georgia. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns. King is the first player in college football history with 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against a top 10 opponent.

RUNNING BACK Isaac Brown, Louisville, RB, Homestead, Florida

Brown carried the ball 26 times for a season-high 178 yards and two touchdowns in Louisville's 41-14 road victory over rival Kentucky. He also had three receptions for 12 yards. Brown's rushing total of 178 yards is the most by a UofL true freshman running back, surpassing Maurice Turner's 160 yards in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. He scored his second TD on a 67-yard run, putting the game into the fourth quarter was out of reach. Brown recorded the fifth 100-yard rushing game of his true freshman season and had his second straight game and fourth game this season with multiple rushing touchdowns. He is the only true freshman to have two 150-yard rushing games this season.

RECEIVER Jackson Meeks, Syracuse, WR, Pendleton, Indiana

Meeks had two touchdowns in Syracuse's 21-point comeback win over No. 6 Miami. He caught seven passes for 110 yards that day, two of which found the end zone. The other five receptions went for first downs.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN Savion Washington, Syracuse, OT, Akron, Ohio

Washington led an offensive line that paved the way for a 42-point effort and 479 yards of total offense in the win against No. 6 Miami. He played 75 snaps, had a 93 percent pass protection grade and a 90 percent run-blocking grade. He added four knockdown blocks.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, DE, Williamstown, New Jersey

Ezeiruaku dominated the line of scrimmage with 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in a 34-23 win over Pitt. His 3.5 sacks are the second most in a single game in BC history and pushed his season total to 16.5, which ties the program's single-season record. Ezeiruaku was also credited with three quarterback hurries and had a team-high 10 tackles as BC held the Panthers to just 26 rushing yards on the day.

LINEBACKER Cameron Bergeron, Duke, LB, Albany, Georgia

Bergeron had nine total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one caused fumble in Duke's win over Wake Forest. He helped the Duke defense limit Wake Forest to 17 points, which was 9.5 below average entering the game, 318 total offensive yards (57.5 below average), 207 passing yards (36.1 below average) and 111 rushing yards (21.4 below average). After Wake Forest took a 17-3 lead at the 9:00 mark of the third quarter, the Blue Devils held the Demon Deacons to zero points, 56 yards and three punts on three total possessions as Duke rallied with 20 unanswered points for its sixth one-score win of the season.

DEFENSIVE BACK Devin Grant, Syracuse, DB, Elmont, New York

Grant gave Syracuse its first lead in its 21-point comeback victory (the largest in program history) over No. 6 Miami. He knocked the ball out of Xavier Restrepo, forcing a fumble, which he recovered and scored 56 yards for the score. He also made seven tackles in the win. Grant's fumble return gave Syracuse a 35-28 lead in the waning moments of the third quarter. The Dutch would not be left behind again, winning 42-38 in their first victory over an AP Top-10 team since 2017.

SPECIALIST John Love, Virginia Tech, PK, Spartanburg, South Carolina

Love made all three of his field goal attempts and all four extra-point attempts in Virginia Tech's 37-17 triumph over Virginia. He hit his field goal attempts from 44, 31 and 28 yards and improved to 15-for-17 this season.

ROOKIE William Pop Watson, Virginia Tech, QB, Springfield, Mass

Watson made his first career start against Virginia, tallying 302 yards of offense and leading Virginia Tech to a 37-17 win in the Commonwealth Clash. Watson completed 14 of 21 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, a 66-yard strike to Jaylin Lane. The 66-year-old was the Hokies' longest passing play of the season. The redshirt freshman also rushed for 48 yards and another touchdown. The two touchdowns were the first two of his career.

The 2024 ACC Football Championship Game kicks off in primetime on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC with SMU playing Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale now atTicketmaster. comand through the ACC's official website at theACC.com.?