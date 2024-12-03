How the Indian table tennis stars set course for the Olympic Games in Paris

The World Table Tennis Championships for Teams of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), starting on February 16 in Busan, South Korea, marks India's first chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer. With athletes from China continuing to dominate the sport, including the world's top five male and top four female players, India's best chance of success in the Paris TT will come from the team event and mixed doubles.

The Indian men's and women's teams are currently ranked 15th and 17th in the world respectively and will have to reach the quarter-finals in Busan to qualify for Paris, otherwise they would have to rely on the world rankings (as of March 2024). sneak in.

The latter is more challenging, as team rankings are based on individual player rankings. India's highest-ranked male player, Harmeet Desai, is at No. 68, followed by Manav Thakkar at 87, while in the women's category, Manika Batra is at No. 37 and Sreeja Akula at 49. But if an Indian team qualifies, through Busan, India will get also automatically two singles spots for Paris.

The team is, let's say, my baby. I want to get these guys there, says A. Sharath Kamal, the 41-year-old senior pro whose ranking has fallen to 97, referring to the other top players. I get along with these guys too. Hopefully you have a decent draw (in Paris) and have a really good day… So even if you win the first round, you'll go through to the quarter-finals of the Games. That is a big step for us.

For individual places, Sharath added, there is one place for all of us because we have to play against the South Asia region, and in that region, India is by far the best. One of us will go. I'm not looking for me. My primary goal is the team, we have to get there as a team, then we can choose two players who will represent us.

If the (men's or women's) teams do not qualify through Busan, singles players will have to make their way to Paris through continental qualifying events or singles rankings, which have limited quotas. That would require players to compete in more events, for more ranking points.

If we qualify as a team, it wouldn't matter much to play many tournaments, says Desai. We would plan it so that we don't focus much on the rankings, but on match practice. But if we don't qualify as a team, everyone would be running after the points. We will be competitors with each other. It will be a completely different scenario and we will have to plan accordingly.

Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medalist G. Sathiyan added that just reaching the quarter-finals in Busan would not complete the picture. It's a matter of small margins, he says. We have to get the best out of ourselves, we have to play as a team. Harmeet is playing very well, he has reached his best form and I hope he can keep it up for a few more months. As a team we support each other.

Table tennis at the Olympic Games, from July 27 to August 10, will feature five events: men's, women's singles, men's, women's teams and mixed doubles. For the team event there are 16 participants, with one team of three athletes per country. The mixed doubles will also consist of a draw of 16, shortening the path for participants to the medal rounds.

Probably the biggest chance for success lies here, in the team, says Sharath, who is also chairman of the ITTF athletes' committee. So for me that's the be all and end all of the Paris Olympics. I don't even think about singles really. I want to put all my energy focus into the team at this moment.

India's best chance of making it into the medal round would be in mixed doubles, where Batra and Sathiyan are currently ranked 11th in the world. Batra-Sathiyan can come to Paris thanks to qualifying events or through rankings, which will be decided in March-April.

Honestly, it's hard to win a medal in singles; you are not at that level. You have to improve, Sathiyan said last month at the WTT (World Table Tennis) Star Contender in Goa, where he failed to qualify for the main singles draw. So yeah, I started to focus more on the mixed doubles, and also on the team. As a team, since there are only 16 entries, we have a better chance of winning a medal.

Sathiyan, who has not been fully fit in recent times due to a knee injury followed by a lower back strain, admitted that he has been focusing on mixed doubles to the detriment of his results in individual events. His world ranking in singles, which hovered around 30 for a few years, has now dropped to 91. I felt that in mixed doubles, if you get into the top 16, you are two rounds away from a semi-final, said the 31 year old. Then anything can happen. Now I feel that the Indian team is doing much better in women's doubles and men's doubles, so we have a fair chance. So mixed doubles is the real focus for me, at least for the coming months until the April 30 deadline.

Mixed doubles as a category is being introduced as a medal event for the first time at the Paris Olympics, making it an area of ​​focus for players from other countries as well. Playing doubles or mixed doubles in table tennis has an added dimension of complexity, compared to tennis or badminton, as the players alternate strokes with their partners. The partners must be on the same page, which requires more practice together and increases the players' workload if they also play singles. For example, Batra and Sathiyan are located in different cities, so only practice together for a short time.

The Goa tournament, the only major table tennis event in India, is being touted as an ideal platform for Indians to shine in familiar home conditions. But January's results were unflattering. Batra and Sathiyan lost in the round of 16, Thakkar-Archana Kamath in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. Snehit Suravajjula, ranked 156, went furthest among the men in singles, to the round of 32, while Sreeja reached the women's singles.

While there have been a few medals in the Commonwealth Games and Asian events, Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee won a bronze medal in women's doubles at the Asian Games last year. Indian players have not yet broken any major barriers on the world stage. But with an increasing number of tournaments, changes in the format of international competitions, a wider talent pool and resources, there are greater expectations. In an Olympic year, the quadrennial event tends to grab all the attention.

Of course there will be expectations, says Batra. Sometimes we just think that we have to win every game because of these expectations. But the focus should be on every match, doubles, mixed doubles and singles. When I lie on the table, I don't think about anything else: me and the opponent.